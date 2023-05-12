We asked Google AI if Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo (& it had the perfect answer)

Google has given its verdict on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate. According to Bard, Messi is the slightly better player because of certain attributes that it mentioned in detail. However, it also added that it ultimately boils down to personal preference as both are two of the greats of the game.

The answer from Bard on the topic was:

"Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest footballers of all time. They have both won numerous individual and team awards, and they have both broken countless records. Messi has won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, as well as a record six European Golden Shoes. He has also won the Champions League three times, the La Liga title ten times, and the Copa América with Argentina in 2021."

It added:

"Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards, four European Golden Shoes, the Champions League five times, and the Premier League title three times. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. Some people prefer Messi's style of play, while others prefer Ronaldo's. There is no right or wrong answer."

It then went on to claim that Messi is the better player in its opinion:

"In my opinion, Messi is the better player. He is more creative, more prolific, and more consistent than Ronaldo. Messi is also a better team player, and he has won more trophies with his club and country."

Bard concluded:

"However, Ronaldo is still a great player, and he has achieved a lot in his career. He is a physical specimen, and he is capable of scoring goals from anywhere on the pitch. Ronaldo is also a winner, and he has won numerous trophies with his club and country."

Will the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate ever settle?

As Bard mentioned, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest players to ever do it. While some argue that Messi is the better player because of him winning more Ballon d'Ors and also the World Cup, Ronaldo fans can claim that the Portuguese has proven himself in more top leagues.

Hence, it is hard to ever convince fans that one is definitely better than the other. Rather, both sets of fans have to agree to the fact that both superstars have given them countless memories to savor.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 38 and Lionel Messi is nearing 36. Hence, two of the greatest players ever are nearing the ends of their careers. It would, hence, be better for the fans to enjoy their on-field exploits for as long as they can than argue about who is better.

