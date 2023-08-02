"We better do that or we'll have real problems" - Jurgen Klopp reveals area Liverpool most improve this season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged the Reds' defence to improve considerably after a sub-par 2022/23 season.

They finished fifth in the Premier League last season, failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and couldn't win any cup competition.

Klopp was talking to the media ahead of their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich when he fired the warning to his defenders.

The German tactician also stressed that the Bayern encounter will be their most difficult game of the pre-season.

He said (via Liverpool Echo):

“It is the most difficult game for us, definitely. We saw same footage of their previous games in Japan including against Manchester City. Bayern are traditionally a really good team."

He added:

“They have four world-class centre-halves, two world-class midfield pairings, up front speed and everything and technique, finishing skills. That’s quite impressive. But we want a strong opponent so this is definitely the toughest test for us this pre-season. That’s what we need in this moment."

He also said:

“I’m excited. I am able to see where we are, how we can adapt to the quality of the opponent. From the first day we have been back for pre-season, I’ve tried to make really clear our defending has to be at a completely different level to last season. We had better do that or we will have real problems.”

None of the Liverpool defenders were able to apply themselves properly last season. The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold came in for heavy criticism for their sub-par performances across competitions.

The Reds also finished 22 points behind league champions Manchester City and will want to improve considerably in the upcoming term and possibly challenge for the title.

Jurgen Klopp appoints Van Dijk as Liverpool captain; Trent Alexander-Arnold handed vice-captaincy

Following the departure of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, Klopp has named his new captain and vice-captain. The responsibility has been handed to Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, respectively.

Talking of the decision with the club's official website, Klopp said:

“My reaction? It was my decision. We had to make the decision and I had to think about it. But with Virg it's really now not difficult because I think he's an absolutely natural follower of a really big personality with Hendo, and we had to replace James Milner as well. Is that possible with one person? Probably not, so that's why it's really important that we speak, maybe a little bit later, about the leadership group, which is a really important group of people."

He continued:

“But Virg has everything to wish for to be a captain of a football club. Number one, he's probably, let me have a think, definitely the best-looking captain in the Premier League, which is important for team pictures! But, of course, personality-wise everything is there.”

On the leadership group and Alexander-Arnold, he added:

“So, the thing is that the leadership group is Virgil, Trent, Robbo [Andy Robertson], Ali [Alisson] and Mo [Salah], and they all have, like, captain's potential. So it's not that I now sat there and had to make a decision against somebody. I just had to make sure that we make the right decision, and these five players will have a massive role."

“The vice-captaincy, I just think Trent is ready. He is our Scouser, he is playing for me pretty much since the beginning, if not then half a year later he was with us. He improved, he developed as a player and as a person massively.”

Liverpool start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign on Sunday, August 13, against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.