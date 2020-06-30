"We can't spend millions and millions," says EPL winner Jurgen Klopp ahead of transfer window

EPL champions Liverpool are set for a subdued transfer window, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The champions of England were widely expected to complete the signing of Timo Werner but opted against signing him due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Newly-crowned EPL champions Liverpool are not expected to spend heavily in the upcoming transfer window, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German, who recently led his side to one of the most comprehensive title wins in EPL history, maintains that the impact of COVID-19 has to be considered. Due to the financial repercussions of the lockdown, Klopp feels that clubs cannot afford to spend as lavishly as they would've hoped for in past transfer windows.

'We have players who can make big steps,' insists EPL winner Klopp

Speaking on the club's plans for the upcoming window, Klopp explained;

"COVID-19 has influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it's just not likely that it'll be the most busy summer in the world. We can't spend millions and millions because we want to, or we think it's nice to do. We never wanted that."

Werner was one step away from joining Klopp's side

The 53-year-old EPL winner also remarks on the incredible strength of the current Liverpool squad. His unstoppable Reds have been peerless and virtually faultless in the EPL this year, with one of the strongest units in the world.

Klopp insists that isn't an easy task to strengthen what is already a surreal squad. He also believes Liverpool must be 'creative' to find internal solutions to their issues, hinting at the promotion of youth-team players into the senior sides.

The former Borussia Dortmund continued,

"The problem with a strong squad is how do you improve a strong squad in the transfer market? You have to be creative... We try to find solutions internally and there's still a lot to come: we have three or four players who can make big steps."

Liverpool were the frontrunners to sign RB Leipzig hotshot Timo Werner in the upcoming transfer window. The move was in the pipeline for months, and the player was all set to join the EPL champions. However, Liverpool shocked Europe by pulling out of a deal for a player widely considered a near-perfect addition to their squad.

Chelsea, fresh off the upliftment of their transfer ban, capitalised on Liverpool's hesitation and sealed Werner's signature under the Reds' watch. Klopp's side, as explained by himself above, are adamant about being cautious with their spending during such uncertain times. Due to this, they ultimately decided against forking out £47m — Werner's release clause — to sign Klopp's compatriot.

Many clubs have spoken about adopting a similar approach to the transfer market due to the pandemic. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of Liverpool's EPL rivals Manchester United, resonated Klopp's thoughts regarding the clubs' expenditures.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the EPL legend commented;

"I think the pandemic has hit everyone really hard. I still think we need to wait and see how things are panning out to know the real effects of the pandemic, to know what kind of financial state we are in."

Solskjaer has also expressed his concerns heading into the transfer market

The six-time EPL winner continued,

"We are a financially strong club, but we are also probably being hit more than anybody else."

While Liverpool opted against signing Werner, the Red Devils are widely expected to facilitate Jadon Sancho's return to the EPL from Dortmund. It is yet to be seen if the two clubs can agree upon a fee.

