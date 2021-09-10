“We can win every game” – Manchester United star expresses feeling after training with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has earned the admiration of his new teammate at Old Trafford, Fred. The midfielder has opened up on what it feels like training alongside the Portuguese over the last few days.

"It's so good training with Cristiano, he is a very good guy, the best player you know about. We are so happy to have Cristiano here with us, and I hope he can bring us many titles at Manchester United."

"He is an amazing player, you know the difference when you look at Cristiano Ronaldo. With the ball, without the ball, he works a lot and it's so good for us. We are so happy to have him here."

"We know who Cristiano Ronaldo is because he likes to win, he pushes everyone, so you need to be at your best to get with him. It's so good for us because he pushes everyone, we can win every game, so it's very important."

Red Devils defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka also spoke about the privilege of training alongside the Portuguese. The right back said:

"It's a good feeling. Someone with so much experience and achievement to come into the training ground and to train with him, that's a big privilege. We can learn a lot as a team, that's what every player needs."

Cristiano Ronaldo with a point to prove at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United this summer after spending three years at Juventus. The attacker's spell in Turin didn't come out as expected. The Bianconeri's failure to win the Champions League led to fingers being pointed at him. That influenced his decision to end his spell with the club last month.

After returning to the Premier League this season, the Portuguese will be looking forward to proving critics wrong. Cristiano Ronaldo surely knows what it takes to shine in the English top flight, having impressed in the division during his first Manchester United stint. He will make his first appearance for the Red Devils this term when they welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals for Manchester United in 292 games in his first spell. His six-year stay at Old Trafford ended with him winning one Champions League title, multiple Premier League titles and his first Ballon d'Or award. He will look to add to that illustrious tally again this time.

