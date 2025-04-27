"We deserve a lot of credit" - Lionel Messi's old comments on Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry go viral again

Lionel Messi spoke about his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and admitted that it was hard. The Barcelona legend stated that it was easy to the top, but they managed to maintain that level for 15 years.
Speaking to L'Equipe in 2023, Messi claimed that the rivalry with Ronaldo was an enjoyable time for everyone. He spoke to the French publication after winning his 8th Ballon d'Or and said via GOAL:
"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football."
"I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long. Because as they say, it's easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. And we stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It's very difficult to stay at that level and it's spectacular. And I think it remains a good memory for all those who followed us."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won 13 Ballon d'Or awards in their 15-year dominance of world football. Luka Modric and Karim Benzema were the only players to get their hands on their prestigious award during their era.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits Lionel Messi rivalry is over
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media after making his move to Al Nassr and claimed that his rivalry with Lionel Messi was over. The Portuguese legend stated that they were on their own paths now but have changed the face of football forever. He said via ESPN:
"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing."
"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."
Cristiano Ronaldo remains with Al Nassr and is in contract talks with the Saudi Pro League club. Lionel Messi played for PSG for two years after leaving Barcelona and is now at Inter Miami in MLS.