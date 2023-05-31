“We didn’t always agree on everything, we both wanted what was best for the team” – When Barcelona star hinted at differences with Lionel Messi

According to reports, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Lionel Messi were not on the best of terms when they were at the Catalan giants together. Back in February 2020, El Pais reported that there was a fallout in training between the duo.

Fans of the Blaugrana have since maintained that their relationship was always strained. It was confirmed in a report by Diario Gol in January 2021, which outlined the fallout between the pair. The report stated that the German shot-stopper was unhappy with the Argentine's choices for the Best Goalkeeper award in FIFA's The Best Awards 2020. Messi voted for Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer, and Jan Oblak ahead of his teammate.

Ter Stegen hinted at the animosity between him and the 35-year-old in an Instagram post bidding farewell to Messi, when he left Barcelona in 2021. He wrote:

"Leo, it's been a pleasure to play alongside you for all these years, sharing many happy times together in the form of moments and titles."

"While we didn't always agree on everything, we both wanted what was best for the team and managed to grow as individuals, regardless of the result. Thanks for that!"

"You made history with the club of your life, and you'll go down in history as a true legend of football. Something that no other player will ever get close to. You changed football. I wish you and your family the very best for whatever lies ahead. A big hug from Dani and Ben, too."

With a possible return to Barcelona on the cards for PSG forward, it will be interesting to see if the pair can put their differences aside in the future.

Barcelona could get rid of star winger to facilitate Messi signing

Messi's return could spell the end for Ansu Fati at Barcelona.

Spanish winger Ansu Fati could be forced to depart Barcelona as they look to arrange funds to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou. Writing for CaughtOffside, journalist Ben Jacobs stated the 20-year-old could be sold as the Catalan giants look to alleviate their financial troubles.

Jacobs stated:

“Messi would likely and gladly play for free for Barcelona or with a massive pay cut, but this would be deemed as financial manipulation. So Barcelona’s problem is they need a lot of dominos to fall in place to pull off a Messi return, and that may also mean outgoings. Ansu Fati could be one casualty even though he wants to stay at the club.”

Having come up through the La Masia ranks, Fati made his debut for the senior side aged just 16 in 2019. He still holds the club record for the youngest player to score a goal in La Liga.

While the report claims that Fati is not part of manager Xavi's plans, Barcelona could make a fortune by selling the player. This could help the club as they look to complete a reunion with the Argentine superstar.

Poll : 0 votes