"We don’t care about anybody" - Arsenal star offers brilliant response when asked about Tottenham featuring in the UEFA Champions League

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has stated that his side 'don't care about anybody' when asked about arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham notably pipped the Gunners to a top-four finish in the Premier League last season. Antonio Conte's men won four of their final five league matches, including a 3-0 victory over Xhaka and Co., to finish the season on 71 points. Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, settled for fifth place after accumulating 69 points.

Consequently, Spurs are competing in the Champions League this season while their arch-rivals take part in the UEFA Europa League.

Speaking ahead of his side's Europa League opener against FC Zurich, Xhaka was asked about Tottenham competing in the premier European competition. He responded (as quoted by football.london):

"We don’t care about anybody. We don’t look at other teams. This is how it is. We have to accept it. We want to be in the Champions League, of course, but personally, I don’t look at the teams."

The Swiss international also stated that he and his side are optimistic about ending Arsenal's barren run in Europe. The Gunners haven't won a continental trophy since lifting the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

Xhaka said:

"That’s a long time. We would like to be the first one to break that negative record but you have to start somewhere and it starts tomorrow by playing well and earning the right to win the match."

Arsenal have notably made the finals of the Champions League (2005-06) and Europa League (2018-19) in the last two decades. However, they lost to Barcelona and Chelsea respectively.

Arsenal look to emulate Tottenham's victory in European opener

Arsenal will take on FC Zurich at the Letzigrund to kickstart their Europa League campaign on Thursday (September 8). The Gunners will want to start on the front foot and could take a leaf out of their arch-rivals' books.

Tottenham began their journey in the Champions League with a 2-0 home win against Olympique Marseille on Wednesday (September 7). Summer signing Richarlison scored a brace in the final 15 minutes of the contest to seal all three points for Conte's troops.

Arsenal will notably enter their match in Switzerland on the back of a defeat. Arteta's men, having won their first five Premier League fixtures this season, lost 3-1 to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

However, they remain at the top of the league standings with 15 points from six matches. The Gunners are a point clear of second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Tottenham.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava