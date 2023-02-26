"We are fielding 10 players" - Manchester United fans unhappy as 'sketchy' star starts in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle

Manchester United fans are unhappy with Wout Weghorst's inclusion in the starting lineup to face Newcastle United in the 2022-23 Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 26.

The Red Devils are vying for their first piece of silverware since 2017 when they won the EFL Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho. They are now just one game away from ending years of disappointment and finally bringing a trophy home. However, Newcastle are looking to spring a surprise in their first major final in 24 years.

Erik ten Hag's side are fresh off beating Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League playoffs, securing a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford to prevail 4-3 on aggregate.

They are naturally the favorites tonight at Wembley too but fans fear the worst after seeing Weghorst start for their side against the Magpies.

Following a decent FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar for the Dutch striker, United bought him on loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

However, the 30-year-old is yet to prove his worth, having struck just once in 11 games in all competitions so far. He scored against Nottingham Forest in the semi-final first-leg of the Carabao Cup.

One Manchester United asked on Twitter if the player had anything on Ten Hag for which he keeps playing him. Another asked if it was even normal but reiterated his support for the manager.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Weghorst's inclusion in tonight's XI against Newcastle United:

SureBossLite @Sureboss_lite @ManUtd Weghorst again is this man even normal??? @ManUtd Weghorst again is this man even normal???

Landon @loverofbleach Weghorst though, seems pretty stupid but trust ten hag I guess Weghorst though, seems pretty stupid but trust ten hag I guess

Manchester United eye first prize in six years

Manchester United are looking to end their six-year wait to win a trophy and the odds are firmly in their favor, given their prolific run of form lately.

The Red Devils are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning seven. They come into the game on the back of a huge win over Barcelona at Old Trafford in Europe.

Erik ten Hag has transformed the side's fortunes following a slow start, with his side looking particularly menacing post the World Cup break. They are third in the Premier League table and competing in four competitions.

Winning the Carabao Cup today would be fitting for their recent form and, more importantly, would break the title drought.

