“We all get motivated by different things” – Jurgen Klopp weighs in on ‘revenge’ claim from Salah ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that Mohammed Salah has every right to be motivated by revenge in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The two teams will face each other in a much-anticipated final in Paris on May 28. The two sides previously faced off in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final during which Mohammed Salah was injured.

Former Madrid captain Sergio Ramos had barged into the Reds' main man which paved the way for a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Karim Benzema scored in the 51st minute while Gareth Bale was also on the scoresheet twice. The Egyptian King recently claimed that he was looking for revenge against the Spanish giants, something Liverpool look fully capable of pulling off.

Manager Klopp claimed that his players are bound to find different reasons to be motivated. Speaking to Liverpool Echo, he explained:

"Nobody worries about Mo that he takes (2018) too much. He got injured and now is (in) very good shape. We all get motivated by different things. That's fine.”

Klopp added:

"Only thing is if [revenge] is his motivation, it's not. We want to put things right. It was a while ago now."

Real Madrid know they will face a very different Liverpool team

Liverpool returned to the Champions League final in 2019 and ended up winning on penalties against Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds have also been impressive domestically and have been battling it out with Manchester City for Premier League supremacy. This season, they have been able to use all their major stars.

While Pep Guardiola’s men might have grabbed the Premier League title, Klopp's team will be determined to win the other big trophy on offer. However, Real Madrid have been utterly impressive in their run to the final and have the ability to go the extra mile.

The Reds have not been at their very best for the entirety of matches recently, something Madrid will be looking to exploit.

However, Klopp will be determined to ensure that his team plays at a high level of intensity throughout the game. Carlo Ancelotti’s team has passed every test that has been thrown at them, and must now face their biggest obstacle.

