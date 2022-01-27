"We have a lot of weapons" - Virgil van Dijk explains why Liverpool are 'not a nice team to play against' 

Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk believes his team are "not nice" to play against given their array of "weapons."

The Dutchman recently participated in a question-and-answer session with Nike master trainer Jamie Velocity, offering insight into the Reds' strengths.

Jurgen Klopp's troops are currently on a roll and have lost only two of their last 43 games, and are in hot pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I don't think we are a nice team to play against. We have a lot of weapons. We can defend well as a team, but we can also counter-press - we work on that on a daily basis. We can all make a difference to make it very difficult for our opponents." Virgil van Dijk:"I don't think we are a nice team to play against. We have a lot of weapons. We can defend well as a team, but we can also counter-press - we work on that on a daily basis. We can all make a difference to make it very difficult for our opponents." #awlive [lfc] Virgil van Dijk:"I don't think we are a nice team to play against. We have a lot of weapons. We can defend well as a team, but we can also counter-press - we work on that on a daily basis. We can all make a difference to make it very difficult for our opponents." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/tCU8xeBBid

They're nine points behind with a game in hand and have also reached the Carabao Cup finals and are still active in the Champions League and FA Cup.

While the individual brilliance of players like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk himself has shown through, the latter believes it's still a collective effort that's driving their cause.

He said:

"It's a mixture of the hard work we put in and most of the tactics and the intensity that we put in."

"I don't think that we are a nice team to play against. We have a lot of weapons, we can defend well as a team, but we also can counter-press and that's something we work on on a daily basis."

The current Liverpool squad is packed to the brim with talent in every position and the former Southampton center-back says every player knows his job.

"If you look at the players we have in each position, we can all make a difference. We all have responsibilities in our team to make it very difficult for our opponent."

"We just want to keep it going and create good things. I want to do everything in a clean way, I want to win with quality and be the better side on the winning end."

"That's the beauty at this club and with this team with what I've experienced here, we all do it together. Everyone has their responsibilities, everyone has to feel the responsibility in order to get a good result. It's a beautiful, beautiful thing here."

Liverpool star names the center-back he'd love to play alongside

Van Dijk was also asked about his pick to play alongside a center-back from another era, and he named his former Netherlands and Southampton manager Ronald Koeman.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"The beauty of this club and the beauty of this team is that we all do it together. Everyone has their responsibilities and everyone has to fill them to get a good result. It is a beautiful thing here and winning is the most important thing." Virgil van Dijk:"The beauty of this club and the beauty of this team is that we all do it together. Everyone has their responsibilities and everyone has to fill them to get a good result. It is a beautiful thing here and winning is the most important thing." #awlive [lfc] Virgil van Dijk:"The beauty of this club and the beauty of this team is that we all do it together. Everyone has their responsibilities and everyone has to fill them to get a good result. It is a beautiful thing here and winning is the most important thing." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/Spgc6ljkij

Koeman, who was recently sacked by Barcelona, brought the towering Dutchman to the Premier League to Southampton from Celtic in 2015 with the latter enjoying a successful two-and-a-half year period before moving to Liverpool.

"I would say Ronald Koeman, more because he is quite an important figure in my career so far," said Van Dijk.

Also Read Article Continues below

"He won the Euros with Holland in 1988. So I would say him."

Edited by S Chowdhury