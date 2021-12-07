"We can't hide" - Kylian Mbappe admits Neymar, Messi, and himself need to contribute more to PSG

PSG's star-studded attack consisting of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar has failed to meet expectations this season. The trio have just one goal to their name over their last four games, leading to intense scrutiny from the football world.

Amid the criticism, Kylian Mbappe, who has been the brightest of the trio, has admitted he and his partners in crime need to step up for the team.

The Frenchman has called on Lionel Messi, Neymar and himself to take responsibility for their poor showings and raise their level of performance going forward.

"We are aware that we must do more," the 22-year-old was quoted as saying.

"Three players of this level, of this status (…) we can't hide, we have to assume.

"We have to create something where we don't see ourselves detached from the team, defensively but also offensively," he added.

Lionel Messi's arrival unsettled things at PSG this season. The Argentine switched to the Parc des Princes after leaving Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

However, he's found it difficult to maintain his brilliant level in the French capital as he has struggled with adaptation and lack of chemistry with his new teammates.

So far, Lionel Messi has contributed a paltry four goals and three assists for the Parisians in 13 appearances across all competitions. It is even more disappointing to learn that the 34-year-old has just one league goal to his name in nine games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Kylian Mbappé on his future to @PVSportFR : “It's not easy. Whatever happens, I'm going to play for a big club. People were asking me if I wasn't too disappointed... yes a bit at the beginning, when you wanted to leave, but I wasn't in the 3rd division”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG @psghub Kylian Mbappé on his future to @PVSportFR: “It's not easy. Whatever happens, I'm going to play for a big club. People were asking me if I wasn't too disappointed... yes a bit at the beginning, when you wanted to leave, but I wasn't in the 3rd division”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG @psghub

Similarly, Neymar has been a mere shadow of himself since the campaign kicked off. The Brazilian has bagged three goals and three assists for PSG this term, with all coming in Ligue 1, and nothing to show for his four Champions League outings.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has had a fairly decent start to the season with a return of nine goals and 13 assists for the Parisians across all fronts. It remains to be seen if there will be improvements from the trio in the coming weeks.

How PSG have fared with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar this season

Kylian Mbappe has been PSG's standout attacker so far this season

Although the attacking trident of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi has largely disappointed this season, PSG are still moving in the right direction.

As it stands, the Parisians sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 42 points from 17 games - a massive 11 points ahead of second-placed Rennes.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have also sealed their passage into the next round of the Champions League, having won three of their five fixtures in the tournament so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

That, however, doesn't take anything away from the fact that they still need to raise their level if they want to conclude the campaign on a high note.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar