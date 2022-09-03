“We have hit the jackpot”, “A ball-recovering machine” – Real Madrid fans in awe of performance from 22-year-old star after 2-1 win over Betis

Real Madrid fans have lavished praise on new signing Aurélien Tchouaméni following his impressive display against Real Betis on September 3.

Los Blancos took an early lead thanks to Vinicius Junior's strike before Sergio Canales scored against his old club to level for the visitors.

Betis withstood relentless pressure from the European champions until eventually, Rodrygo found a winner for Madrid midway through the second half.

The result maintains the Galacticos' perfect record so far in La Liga with four wins in their opening four encounters.

Tchouaméni, 22, stood out once again for his new club and has been extremely impressive since his summer move from Monaco. The defensive-midfielder cost Real Madrid £72 million (Transfermarkt) and was brilliant once again against a determined Betis side.

He won 100% of his aerial duels and 10 out of his 13 ground duels. The Frenchman also made seven tackles, four interceptions and one clearance.

The French international has big shoes to fill following the recent departure of club legend Casemiro, but Tchouaméni appears to be thriving in the role.

Following the victory over Real Betis, Real Madrid supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on the young midfielder:

Carlo Ancelotti "not surprised" by Aurlien Tchouaméni's bright start at Real Madrid

Speaking before the game against Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti was asked about his new big-money signing and his bright start.

The legendary Italian manager told Marca:

“He has not surprised me because we know him well, to invest that much money in a player you have to know him. He is showing what we expected.”

During his Monaco and France days, Tchouameni has been used in a double pivot, which is not a system Madrid traditionally use. They instead have one holding midfielder alongside two of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, Ancelotti has no concerns over Tchouameni's ability to adapt, as he stated:

“We are working more on the defensive side of things, because he defends well but he has to get used to the characteristics of his teammates. It is not the same to play with Modric and Kroos as it is with Valverde and Camavinga.”

The Real Madrid manager further added:

“Due to the characteristics he has, he is the most obvious player for that position (holding midfield), but Camavinga has played there and Kroos is very reliable. It depends on how we want to play, if you want more control, Kroos is very clean with his passes, if you need more energy Tchouameni and Camavinga can do it better.”

“Tchouameni is a great midfielder, very focused on his work. He is an extraordinary signing.”

