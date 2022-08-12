"We know it's going to be tough, but we are ready for the fight" - Alphonso Davies reveals Bayern Munich target for 2022-23 season

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has highlighted what the Bundesliga champions want to achieve during the 2022-23 season. The 21-year-old left-back has quickly established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet following his move from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019.

Davies, who has won the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies alongside four Bundesliga titles at Bayern, says the Bavarians want to win the sextuple this term.

Notably, Barcelona and Bayern are the only teams in football history to have won the sextuple, meaning six trophies in a single season. Despite the lofty objectives set at the club, Davies is well-aware of how difficult it will be to ensure they achieve it.

Speaking to Bundesliga, Davies revealed:

“We always want to win trophies at the end of the year. I think this year we want to make it three - or even six if we can, but we know it is going to be a tough road, and it is going to take everything in us.

Especially now that they have put the World Cup in November of this year. We know it’s going to be tough, but we are ready for the fight.”

Davies had to sit out for around 12 games last season due to a heart condition. However, the Canada international has now recovered and played the entirety of each of the two competitive games played by Bayern this season.

He first registered an assist during the 5-3 win over RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup before clocking the full 90 minutes during Bayern's 6-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga season opener.

If Davies can consistently replicate similar form throughout the season, Julian Nagelsmann's men will be confident of making the right strides towards their objectives.

Davies names 2 clubs that can challenge Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Bayern secured the Bundesliga title last season with a healthy eight-point lead at the top. While they have won the league title in each of the last 10 seasons, Davies feels there are still teams that can cause them problems this term.

The full-back named Leipzig and Dortmund as constant threats and backed the two teams to go all guns blazing to disrupt Bayern's dominance.

He added:

"Right now, I think Leipzig or Dortmund. I think those two teams have always been a challenge for us and I think they are definitely going to come hungry for us this year.

Leipzig, they won the Pokal [Cup] so they are on a high right now, so they are motivated. So is Dortmund with all their new signings. It’s going to be a tough season, but I think we are going to make it.”

Bayern return to action in the Bundesliga on Sunday, when they face Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena.

