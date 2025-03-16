"We lost that with Ronaldo" - When Gigi Buffon claimed Juventus lost their 'DNA of being a team' after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon claimed in 2021 that the Old Lady lost their identity of being a single unit after Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Serie A outfit from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 in a reported €100 million transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo plied his trade for Juventus for three seasons, enjoying great success. The 40-year-old netted 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 134 appearances across competitions, helping them win five trophies, including two Serie A titles. Unfortunately, the Portugal icon was unable to get his side over the line in the UEFA Champions League.

In December 2021, Buffon told American broadcast network TUDN (via Daily Sabah):

"Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn't figure out what happened. When I returned, I worked with Ronaldo for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team."

He added:

"We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all, we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was very strong. We lost that with Ronaldo."

Despite initially being in talks with Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo opted to return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 for a reported €15 million.

“They used to say I was crazy" - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his move to the Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently opened up about his move to the Saudi Pro League. He claimed he proved his doubters wrong after many claimed his career was over following his transfer from Manchester United to the Knights of Najd in January 2023.

Ronaldo's bold decision to join Al-Nassr as a free agent transformed the Saudi Pro League. With millions of new fans tuning into the product weekly, numerous superstars from Europe, including Karim Benzema and Neymar, followed his footsteps.

Ronaldo said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“When Ronaldo makes a decision or a move, the whole world knows about it. And the players are smart; if Ronaldo goes to Saudi Arabia, it's because something is going to happen. I am not involved in recruiting players because I only care about the club I belong to and my private life, but of course, deep down, the players are smart. If Ronaldo goes to Saudi Arabia, it means it's a good thing.”

He added:

“They used to say I was crazy when I moved to the Saudi League and that this would be the end of my career. But again... everyone saw that Cristiano wasn't wrong. The league is developing amazingly, the country is developing amazingly, and the project is absolutely wonderful in the Saudi League.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has flourished at Al-Nassr to date, garnering 86 goals and 19 assists in 97 appearances across competitions.

