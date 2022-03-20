"We have a lot to talk" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino remains coy on future amidst Manchester United rumors

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino appeared coy about his future at the club. He still has a year left on his contract but may not see it out after their Champions League exit last week.

The Parisians were knocked out in the round of 16 by Real Madrid in another disappointing European campaign.

Although they're well on course to reclaim the Ligue 1 title, the Argentine's days in the French capital seem numbered.

He's widely touted to get the sack in the summer, with Manchester United looking for a permanent manager and Pochettino being on their list of considerations.

PSGhub @PSGhub Pochettino on his future: “I'm only thinking about today and tomorrow. Firstly because I have the responsibility to finish the season in the best possible way and then we will see the club's decisions to plan for the future.” 🗣 Pochettino on his future: “I'm only thinking about today and tomorrow. Firstly because I have the responsibility to finish the season in the best possible way and then we will see the club's decisions to plan for the future.” 🗣🇦🇷

There have also been reports of new managers being linked with the Parisians to replace him, suggesting that he may not continue beyond the current season after all.

In a press conference ahead of their league encounter with AS Monaco, Pochettino was asked about his future at the Parc des Princes, to which he responded uncertainly, saying:

“We are competitors by nature. This type of challenge is something exciting, which gives us energy. Sadness and disappointment aside, allowing PSG to fight for the Champions League is a great challenge. We feel able to continue. I believe that all technical staff and coaches have this ability."

He also added:

"We are in a situation where we have to sit down with the club and find the best way to help PSG. This involves knowing what the vision will be in the future, the thought project and how to implement it. Several people are involved in a club like PSG, so you have to find common ideas and visions. We have a lot to talk about with the club.”

PSG manager doesn't know the scale of their project

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel as PSG head coach in January last year and has endured a turbulent period since then.

He was unable to guide them to the Ligue 1 title last year and lost three cups this season, including the French Super Cup in August.

The Sack Race @thesackrace



- Zinedine Zidane: 8/11

- Thomas Tuchel: 13/2

- Marcelo Gallardo: 10/1

- Didier Deschamps: 12/1

- Antonio Conte: 12/1



BeGambleAware | +18 | Odds Subject To Change With Mauricio Pochettino's future at #PSG up in the air, here's what the club's next manager market looks like...🧐- Zinedine Zidane: 8/11- Thomas Tuchel: 13/2- Marcelo Gallardo: 10/1- Didier Deschamps: 12/1- Antonio Conte: 12/1BeGambleAware | +18 | Odds Subject To Change With Mauricio Pochettino's future at #PSG up in the air, here's what the club's next manager market looks like...🧐- Zinedine Zidane: 8/11- Thomas Tuchel: 13/2- Marcelo Gallardo: 10/1- Didier Deschamps: 12/1- Antonio Conte: 12/1BeGambleAware | +18 | Odds Subject To Change

However, the 50-year-old is optimistic that the challenges he faced will help him going forward.

“It’s true that after more than a year at the club, we have in-depth knowledge of the situation there. We are a better technical staff than when we arrived. We are at the head of a project of a scale unknown to us, and this has allowed us to better approach our management of things, in several areas. This experience will bring us a lot as technical staff, wherever we are in the future to carry out our work.”

