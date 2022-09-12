“We would love to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo" - President of Saudi Arabian Football Federation opens up on interest in Manchester United superstar 

Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, has expressed his desire to see a player of Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo quality in the Saudi league.

Ronaldo, who has only started one of Manchester United’s six Premier League games this season, handed in his transfer request in June. While it is believed that there was tentative interest from Champions League clubs Napoli and Chelsea, only Saudi Arabian clubs tabled concrete offers for him. Ronaldo reportedly rejected an offer from league champions Al-Hilal, while Al-Nassr were also unsuccessful in their attempts to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Misehal did not name the clubs who could potentially get the Portuguese, but hinted that the efforts to sign him would continue. He told The Athletic:

“We would love to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Saudi league. It would bring a huge positive feedback and it would be big news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows the achievements and records of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also as a player who is a great role model.

“I think, ‘Why not?’. I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher revenues in the past couple of years. We have already seen some big players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi league.”

He continued:

“I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia.”

Yasser Al-Misehal admits that signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United would not be easy

The Athletic also asked Al-Misehal whether or not the Saudi Arabian clubs would move for the Manchester United ace in the winter transfer window. He could not name the clubs who might be interested in Ronaldo but admitted that it would not be an easy transaction for any of the parties involved.

Al-Misehal replied to the query, saying:

“To be honest, I don’t have the answer. If I was the president of a club, I could give you the answer. But my colleagues at the clubs don’t have to share their negotiations with me.

“It wouldn’t be an easy transaction for a Saudi club or even for him, but we would love to see him or even some other top players of the same level.”

Ronaldo has featured in seven games for Manchester United this season across competitions, failing to register even a single goal or assist.

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty