"We all make mistakes" - Tony Adams feels Arsenal could have won Premier League last season if 52-year-old was coach instead of Arteta

Arsenal could have won the Premier League title last season if they had Unai Emery as their manager instead of Mikel Arteta. That's according to Gunners legend Tony Adams who believes Arteta's inexperience cost his side the English crown during the 2022-23 campaign.

It goes without saying that Arsenal had a huge chance to claim the Premier League title last season as they topped the table heading into the winter. However, a late capitulation saw them slip from the top of the rankings and allowed Manchester City to usurp and eventually pip them to the prize.

Flashing back on the setback, Tony Adams opined that Mikel Arteta was responsible for his side's ill fate. The Englishman explained that the Spaniard's lack of experience was to blame for that painful loss before making a bold claim that ex-Gunners boss Unai Emery would've delivered the title in such a scenario.

"I love him. I love his passion and enthusiasm," Adams said about Arteta on talkSPORT. "I've always said he's a little bit inexperienced and perhaps needs to draw on someone in his staff who is a little more experienced.

"I'm talking about going across the line last season. We all make mistakes and aren't perfect. He perhaps didn't rotate players early enough last season. People were running out of steam, like Bukayo Saka. I think he's doing great.

"Last year, weirdly if Unai Emery was our manager then we could have perhaps won the league," he added.

It is worth mentioning that both Mikel Arteta and Unai are doing well in the Premier League this season. Arteta has managed to put Arsenal back on the top of the league table following the 1-0 victory over Brentford at the weekend.

Emery, meanwhile, has brought Aston Villa to the limelight by delivering brilliant performances and results this season. The Villans are just two points behind the Gunners even though they occupy the fourth position in the table with 28 points, tied at same points with third-placed Liverpool and only one point behind second-placed Manchester City.

What's next for Arsenal?

After returning to the pinnacle of the Premier League table following the weekend's result, Arsenal have now switched their focus back to Champions League where they'll be in action today (November 29). The Gunners are scheduled to go head-to-head with RC Lens at the Emirates Stadium.

A victory in the encounter would help the Gunners confirm a spot in the knockout phase of the tournament this term. As it stands, Mikel Arteta's men lead Group B with nine points from four games, with PSV Eindhoven and Lens following each other in second and third spots, respectively with five points each, while Sevilla sit at the bottom with two points.

Lens came out on top with a 2-1 win the last time they clashed with Arsenal in their first group stage meeting in France back in October. It'd be interesting to see what the outcome of their meeting today will be.