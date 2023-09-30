“We need answers”, “Disgraceful decisions” – Liverpool fans feel robbed after controversy in 2-1 loss against Tottenham

Liverpool fans are fuming following a wrong offside call that ruled out Luis Diaz's goal in their last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 30.

In a competitive Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Diaz was denied a legitimate goal. PMGOL later admitted that VAR should have intervened, and the goal should have stood. However, the contentious call came after another such call - Curtis Jones seeing red after 26 minutes for a foul on Yves Bissouma.

Spurs added insult to injury by taking the lead in the 36th minute through a strike from their in-form captain Son Heung-min. However, 10-man Liverpool drew level in the fourth minute of first-half added time through Cody Gakpo.

More controversy awaited the Reds as Diogo Jota saw a quickfire double yellow to get sent off in the 69th minute, reducing the visitors to nine men. Klopp's side, though, defended heroically before Joel Matip put through his own net in the sixth minute of added time with virtually the last kick of the game.

Fans lambasted the PMGOL on X (formerly Twitter) for the controversial decisions, especially the disallowed Diaz goal, which could have changed the complexion of the game. One tweeted:

"We need answers"

Another chimed in:

"I’m really tired of corrupt officials ruining this league. Some absolutely disgraceful decisions today. PGMOL refusing to share images of the Diaz offside, Jota booked when Udogie fell over his own feet. Then sent off when Udogie dived. Cheats."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It was the Reds' first league defeat of the season, keeping them fourth in the standings with 16 points.

Leaders Manchester City (19) - whose perfect start to their league campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers - remain in front. Spurs moved up to second, just a point adrift of City.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'absolutely proud' of his boys after Spurs defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably proud of his players for their heroic display. Playing more than 20 minutes with two men down and having a legitimate goal ruled out due to a wrong offside call, the visitors showed fight, character, and resilience.

They almost forced a share of the spoils before Matip bulged his own net. Despite the late goal, which means his team would return empty-handed to Anfield, Klopp told Match of the Day (via the BBC):

"People might think because of the late goal for Tottenham we didn't get anything out of this game but that is not true. We didn't get a result, but I learned so much about my boys today, absolutely proud. The mentality was second to none."

He added:

"With eight outfield players, it is difficult, we still had moments but not as dangerous as before. So many things happened today that was not going our way, and that is really difficult when you get nothing out of it. So close."

A win would have taken Liverpool top of the table after City's unexpected loss at Wolves. Klopp's side will now look to return to winning ways on Thursday, October 5 in the UEFA Europa League against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield.