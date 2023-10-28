“We need to blame ourselves” – Chelsea boss Pochettino offers honest assessment after damaging defeat against Brentford

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has delivered his verdict on his side's performance in their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford on Saturday, October 28. The Blues dominated for large periods but lost a ninth home game of 2023, with the Bees claiming a third straight win at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side had already suffered two defeats to the Bees at Stamford Bridge in the last 18 months. They were on a run of good form, on the back of four games without defeat in all competitions, and were favorites to claim the win.

Brentford left Stamford Bridge with all three points once more, thanks to goals from Ethan Pinnock (58') and Bryan Mbeumo (90+6') in the second half.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was left frustrated by the outcome, as his side showed poor finishing in front of goal throughout the encounter. He told journalists after the game:

“We need to blame ourselves because we weren’t nasty and clinical in front of goal.

“After the first half we should have scored, and we didn’t score. When you dominate and create chances while not conceding chances and the opponent cannot cross the halfway line, then you have to score.”

Chelsea had themselves to blame for losing the match, which they controlled for so long. They began the match with the right tempo and application, only for their finishing to let them down once again.

Left-back Marc Cucurella spurned a brilliant chance created by Cole Palmer, as did Raheem Sterling. England U-21 international Noni Madueke also hit the woodwork for the Blues in the opening exchanges.

Chelsea were made to rue their missed chances in the second half as Pinnock towered over the Blues' defense to head home an opener. With goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in no man's land in added time, Mbeumo added a late second for his side.

Goalscoring remains huge problem for Chelsea this season

Chelsea scored only 38 goals in the entirety of the 2022-23 season and were comfortably among the worst attacking teams in the Premier League. Their goalscoring problem has followed them into this season, as their failure to take their chances puts them in trouble.

They have scored 13 goals in 10 league games so far. In their last game against Arsenal, both Palmer and Nicolas Jackson had presentable chances to put them three goals up, but neither managed to find the net. They ended up squandering their position of strength and dropped two points at home.

Pochettino revealed in his press conference before the game that he expects French forward Christopher Nkunku to return in November. The summer signing impressed in the preseason before his injury and will hope to play a key role in attack.