"We need Lewandowski" "A glorified bench player" - Barcelona fans slam attacker for producing '5th consecutive stinker' in drab Getafe draw

Barcelona fans have criticized forward Ferran Torres following another anonymous display by the Spaniard during their 0-0 stalemate with Getafe on Sunday, May 15.

The Blaugrana secured second spot in La Liga following their dour goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Despite having 72% possession, Barca only attempted five shots, of which only one was on target.

The result ended a three-game winning run for Xavi Hernandez's side. They looked completely toothless in front of goal, with starting attackers Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both brought off in the second half.

However, Xavi decided to keep Torres on for the entire 90 minutes, much to the annoyance of Barcelona fans watching from around the world.

Since his big-money move from Manchester City in January, Torres has struggled to adapt to life in Xavi's side. He has scored just four goals in his 17 Liga appearances so far.

The 22-year-old winger has now gone nine top-flight games without a goal, while only providing one assist in that time.

Barca fans took to Twitter to not only voice their displeasure towards Torres', while also mentioning an ideal replacement in the form of a certain Polish striker:

F4ST 🫑 @F4STFATI Ferran Torres is a Cristiano Ronaldo regen. Every free kick goes into the wall. Ferran Torres is a Cristiano Ronaldo regen. Every free kick goes into the wall.

Kevin @BraziIianAlves Ferran LW, ST and in his main position Ferran LW, ST and in his main position https://t.co/lhGdFLgCjG

G @PassedToMessi I'm losing patience with Ferran. He's not showing any signs of improvements. Yes he contributed in our league position but it's FC Barcelona not a honeymoon resort. I'm losing patience with Ferran. He's not showing any signs of improvements. Yes he contributed in our league position but it's FC Barcelona not a honeymoon resort.

ً @SufferbaIvSe7en Ferran will come good he has "movement", you know what else has movement? My bowels watching him attempt to play Ferran will come good he has "movement", you know what else has movement? My bowels watching him attempt to play

Leelansh Verma @badilulli69 This was Ferran's 5th consecutive stinker but we wouldn't hear anything against him because his name is not Frenkie . Those 55m will haunt us for a very long time . This was Ferran's 5th consecutive stinker but we wouldn't hear anything against him because his name is not Frenkie . Those 55m will haunt us for a very long time .

Pradeep @MahakalMessi Ferran Torres can play at LW, RW & ST but he's neither good at any position. Ferran Torres can play at LW, RW & ST but he's neither good at any position.

. @_ThisWont Someone should show this to Ferran Torres Someone should show this to Ferran Torres https://t.co/a4nzkf4qlG

MKB @MikeKnowsBall This Ferran fella is really at most a glorified bench player This Ferran fella is really at most a glorified bench player

Robert Lewandowski reportedly close to signing for Barcelona

According to a report by The Times, as quoted by The Mail, the Polish superstar is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The Catalonian club ready to offer the 33-year-old a three-year contract.

The legendary forward has reportedly made it clear to the Bavarians that he wants to leave the Allianz Arena. He has no plans to sign a contract extension past its current expiration date of June 2023.

Lewandowski has scored an incredible 50 goals in 46 appearances this term for the German champions. Barca's woeful attacking performance against Getafe has led many supporters to call for the club to sign the talismanic forward.

When Xavi was asked about Lewandowski's age in a press conference, the Spanish boss stated (as per ESPN):

"I signed Dani Alves at 38.

"It isn't about age; it's about performance. Players look after themselves so much and every year they're more professional.

"Age isn't a priority. If they improve us, that's what's important."

