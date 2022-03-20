"We needed to accept we didn't cause the situation" - Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea players should not go into 'self-pity' amidst off-field crisis

It's been a tough ride for Chelsea in recent weeks, with the Blues facing the heat of the sanctions placed on their owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government. Amid the crisis, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has said that his team cannot afford to go into self-pity mode.

Despite the off-field distractions, Chelsea managed to clinch a vital 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarterfinals yesterday. Thomas Tuchel admits he is impressed with the way the team has responded on the pitch so far.

The German was quoted as saying as per Reuters:

"They have impressed me, not surprised me."

"At one point, we needed to accept we didn't cause the situation, we can't influence the situation, and we can't change the situation no matter what we do or how much we talk about it.

"I feel a responsibility because there are people who are worried who are not in the spotlight. My players and staff are privileged but we are concerned. There are 700 or 800 people working at Chelsea and are maybe existentially worried about what will happen at the club."

Thomas Tuchel also urged the team to continue showing good character on the pitch and never let down their guards. According to the tactician, everyone connected to the club, including him, needs to ooze positivity while they wait to learn of their fates.

Tuchel went on to stress the importance of a positive attitude around the club, saying:

"For them, it's also my responsibility and everyone's responsibility to show the right spirit, positivity, and not go into self-pity and worry about a situation we didn't cause and can't change."

The Blues have won their last three games across all competitions

What's next for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea?

The Blues have progressed into the semifinals of the FA Cup, following their 2-0 triumph over Middlesbrough yesterday. They'll be waiting to learn their next opponents when the other quarterfinalists play their games later today.

Meanwhile, the Blues are still in the race for the Premier League title, albeit with a small chance of going all the way. They currently occupy the third position in the table with 59 points in 28 games - 11 points behind first-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

It is worth noting that Thomas Tuchel's men are also still active in the Champions League, where they'll face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals next month. It remains to be seen if they can end the campaign with silverware.

