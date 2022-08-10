"We are not in nursery" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wanted to send 4 stars home after disastrous training session 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was visibly furious after a sub-par training session, which was shown in the club's 'All or Nothing' documentary on Amazon Prime.

The Spanish boss returned to the training ground following a spell away, recovering from Covid-19 around New Year. Arteta was clearly not impressed with the drop in standards from his players during his absence and wasn't afraid to make his feelings known.

Scrapy @scrapytweets Mikel Arteta's team talk against City via Zoom was massive, we came close to winning as well.

Mikel Arteta's team talk against City via Zoom was massive, we came close to winning as well. https://t.co/fOgJYUeosR

Arteta had been watching the squad's every move while away, which was eventually made clear to the players. The Gunners boss told the sheepish-looking squad (as quoted by The Mirror):

"There are a few players who train exceptionally well. There is the vast majority of players, who train well. And there is a group of players, who just come. The training session on Sunday, if I was here, four go out of the session. Four players after 15 minutes. Gone.

"We are not training in the park. We are not in nursery. And we are not here wasting our time. Too many players laughing. And the other thing is, complaining.

"Someone gives a bad pass, complaining. I give a bad pass, it's his mistake. No! We have to raise the level and it goes for everyone. Every single one, because now is in or out. So, every f***ing day in training, every single ball."

Arteta ultimately did not name the four players on camera, but the clip is yet another must-see snippet of the much-talked about documentary.

Doc @karthikadhaigal "I accept losing. I don't accept these f****** standards, I'm telling you. these standards, It's nowhere near. I'm not criticising attitude but attitude is not enough, courage is not enough, you have to have much more than that & it's nowhere near"



- Arteta after Fa cup exit "I accept losing. I don't accept these f****** standards, I'm telling you. these standards, It's nowhere near. I'm not criticising attitude but attitude is not enough, courage is not enough, you have to have much more than that & it's nowhere near"- Arteta after Fa cup exit https://t.co/R35BCYHm7I

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes expletive-ridden speech ahead of Manchester City game

During the boss' unexpected absence from the club, the Gunners hosted champions Manchester City on New Year's Day.

Ahead of the clash against his former employer, Arteta gave an impassioned speech to his players. He stated:

"When we were at the Emirates, remember what they did...three-nil down and with 10 players and they went f***ing putting [Riyad] Mahrez and [Raheem] Sterling on the pitch to humiliate you.

"Let's f***ing go for it, guys. We are a completely different team and to go from the first minute, think forward, act forward and play forward… every f***ing one of you. I am proud of you. Let's go out there and win this f***ing match."

Although Arsenal lost the encounter 2-1, they put on an excellent display which was cited by many as one of their better performances under Arteta.

GravityGooner✨ @Gravitygunner14 How much Mikel Arteta’s team talk for war piqued the boys! He clearly needed to be on the touch line! These lads play for their manager and it shows on their faces! How much Mikel Arteta’s team talk for war piqued the boys! He clearly needed to be on the touch line! These lads play for their manager and it shows on their faces! https://t.co/8XXSvX9Ok0

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava