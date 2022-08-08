“We had private conversations where I said everything” – Azpilicueta reveals why he decided to stay at Chelsea despite serious interest from Barcelona

Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted he held conversations with Barcelona regarding a move from Chelsea. The Spaniard felt it was the right time to move, but decided to stay after the new owners requested.

Azpilicueta was of interest to Barcelona this summer and they were ready to sign him for free with his contract expiring in June. However, a clause in his contract saw Chelsea extend his deal by a season, and the Catalan side had to negotiate a fee.

Barcelona were unable to agree a fee with the Blues before the season started, and the Spaniard decided to stay put. He penned a new two-year deal last week and spoke about it today to the media.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, the Spaniard admitted talks with the Catalan side and said:

"Yes, the conversations were there [with Barcelona], all around the club. After the Club World Cup, where I became the only player to ever win every trophy, [I felt] it was the time to go back to Spain. But then everything happened with this club. I wanted to stay committed. I never did anything against my club. We had private conversations where I said everything."

Continuing to talk about his situation over the last few months, Azpilicueta added:

"I have never been in a transfer market situation in 10 years. It was different. The last time was Marseille and this time the contract situation made it different because I had this clause [to extend my deal] after a number of games."

He added:

"For a period I was a free agent and who knows what could have happened then? I decided to stay silent because there was already enough noise around me. I didn't want to make it worse because I wanted to stay focused on my game."

Finally, revealing the reason behind his decision to stay and pen a new deal, the defender said:

"The owners wanted me to stay here to lead the team both on and off the pitch. I felt a responsibility to stay here in my home. We have a new project, with new players and youngsters coming in. I feel ready to look forward."

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has been a major part of the club's success over the last decade, playing over 470 matches. He has won every trophy available at the west London club, including two Premier League titles and one Champions League title.

Chelsea start new Premier League campaign with a win

Chelsea were away at Everton for their Premier League opener and came away victorious on Saturday, August 6.

The Blues won 1-0 thanks to Jorginho's penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Azpilicueta started the game for Chelsea, teaming up with Thiago Silva and new signing Kalidou Koulibaly at the back.

They will next face rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14.

