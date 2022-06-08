×
Create
Notifications

"We're being scammed" "Costing more than Haaland" - Liverpool fans fume as club prepare to smash record for top target with 'excessive' £85 million price tag

Liverpool fans concerned by reports they are ready to smash transfer record for forward
Liverpool fans concerned by reports they are ready to smash transfer record for forward
Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 08, 2022 03:17 PM IST

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to reports that the club are set to smash their transfer record for Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez.

Paul Joyce of The Times has claimed that the Reds want to sign the Uruguayan forward, with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid also interested in Nunez. Joyce claims that Nunez is keen on a move to Anfield.

Darwin Nunez keen on Liverpool and Liverpool interest is clear. Will come down to price thetimes.co.uk/article/491949…

The 22-year-old has become one of the most sought-after attackers in European football following his incredible season in Portugal, in which he scored 34 times in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Nunez also netted six goals in the Champions League, including two strikes against Jurgen Klopp's side in the quarterfinals. The South American attacker is also versatile, as he can play on the left-wing as well as behind the striker.

The current Benfica forward would almost certainly be a direct replacement for Sadio Mane, who Fabrizio Romano claims is ready to sign for the Bundesliga giants.

While Liverpool fans are no doubt excited by the prospect of Nunez, supporters are concerned by the prospect of making a player who has never scored in the top-five European leagues their record purchase.

The Merseyside club's current record signing is Virgil van Dijk, which BBC Sport claims was for £75 million. Here are some of the best Twitter reaction to the rumours that the club are seeking a blockbuster transfer for Nunez this summer:

@FPLlfcarish @TheAnfieldTalk @DominicKing_DM We're being scammed ffs
£85 million is a lot for Darwin Núñez, in my opinion.
£85m is excessive though https://t.co/bmnmji34pk
nunez costing more than haaland
(🟢) NEW: Darwin Nunez is keen on Liverpool move & the Liverpool interest is clear. It will come down to the price. [@_pauljoyce] https://t.co/eSu7AuEv8h
(🟢) NEW: Liverpool are prepared to smash their transfer record for the signing of Darwin Nunez. [@DominicKing_DM] https://t.co/b3RPO83nFn
Darwin Nunez emerges as Klopp's top transfer target of summer, as Benfica set €100m asking price. *Klopp huge admirer*Nunez wants to come to Liverpool*No offer yet*#LFC won't get involved in bidding war*Man U, Atletico interest*Record transfer feemirror.co.uk/sport/football…
@_pauljoyce Nunez for £85m 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 i know klopp works wonders but this lad has a worse 1st touch than lukaku it’s his only weakness but in the premiership your 1st touch is a must
@Chekwube_ @_pauljoyce 85 million for striker without ball control. Practically a white Lukaku
@DominicKing_DM This guy can't even control the ball. Smh
Somehow, someway City will get more backlash for spending £52m on Haaland than Liverpool will for spending £90m on Darwin Nunez 💀💀
@MaddockMirror Lol would rather nkunku for cheaper
@DanMeaney02 @FPLlfcarish @TheAnfieldTalk @DominicKing_DM Honestly, what numbers have made him 85£m?
@DanMeaney02 @TheAnfieldTalk @DominicKing_DM he’s NOT GOOD

Liverpool set to reject second offer from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

The 30-year-old forward, who has just a year left on his current deal at Anfield, has been one of the most reliable stars for Jurgen Klopp's side in recent years.

Mane scored 23 times across 51 appearances for the Reds across the campaign, as Liverpool won both domestic cups and finished as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Also Read Article Continues below

With rumours circulating that the Senegalese superstar is looking to leave English football this summer in search of a new challenge, with The Daily Mail reporting that Bayern Munich are preparing a £30 million bid.

However, the six-time European champions are looking for a fee closer to £40 million, having already rejected a bid that could have reached as high as £25 million.

Sadio Mane scored a 98th-minute winner for Senegal in AFCON qualifying 🔥 https://t.co/yqaSLWuR3G

Edited by Diptanil Roy

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...