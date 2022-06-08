"We're being scammed" "Costing more than Haaland" - Liverpool fans fume as club prepare to smash record for top target with 'excessive' £85 million price tag

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to reports that the club are set to smash their transfer record for Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez.

Paul Joyce of The Times has claimed that the Reds want to sign the Uruguayan forward, with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid also interested in Nunez. Joyce claims that Nunez is keen on a move to Anfield.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Darwin Nunez keen on Liverpool and Liverpool interest is clear. Will come down to price thetimes.co.uk/article/491949… Darwin Nunez keen on Liverpool and Liverpool interest is clear. Will come down to price thetimes.co.uk/article/491949…

The 22-year-old has become one of the most sought-after attackers in European football following his incredible season in Portugal, in which he scored 34 times in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Nunez also netted six goals in the Champions League, including two strikes against Jurgen Klopp's side in the quarterfinals. The South American attacker is also versatile, as he can play on the left-wing as well as behind the striker.

The current Benfica forward would almost certainly be a direct replacement for Sadio Mane, who Fabrizio Romano claims is ready to sign for the Bundesliga giants.

While Liverpool fans are no doubt excited by the prospect of Nunez, supporters are concerned by the prospect of making a player who has never scored in the top-five European leagues their record purchase.

The Merseyside club's current record signing is Virgil van Dijk, which BBC Sport claims was for £75 million. Here are some of the best Twitter reaction to the rumours that the club are seeking a blockbuster transfer for Nunez this summer:

- @AnfieldRd96 £85 million is a lot for Darwin Núñez, in my opinion. £85 million is a lot for Darwin Núñez, in my opinion.

C @cmh172S nunez costing more than haaland nunez costing more than haaland

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk



Darwin Nunez is keen on Liverpool move & the Liverpool interest is clear. It will come down to the price.



[@_pauljoyce] (🟢) NEW:Darwin Nunez is keen on Liverpool move & the Liverpool interest is clear. It will come down to the price. (🟢) NEW: Darwin Nunez is keen on Liverpool move & the Liverpool interest is clear. It will come down to the price. [@_pauljoyce] https://t.co/eSu7AuEv8h

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk



Liverpool are prepared to smash their transfer record for the signing of Darwin Nunez. [ (🟢) NEW:Liverpool are prepared to smash their transfer record for the signing of Darwin Nunez. [ @DominicKing_DM (🟢) NEW: Liverpool are prepared to smash their transfer record for the signing of Darwin Nunez. [@DominicKing_DM] https://t.co/b3RPO83nFn

David Maddock @MaddockMirror



*Klopp huge admirer

*Nunez wants to come to Liverpool

*No offer yet

*

*Man U, Atletico interest

*Record transfer fee



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Darwin Nunez emerges as Klopp's top transfer target of summer, as Benfica set €100m asking price.*Klopp huge admirer*Nunez wants to come to Liverpool*No offer yet #LFC won't get involved in bidding war*Man U, Atletico interest*Record transfer fee Darwin Nunez emerges as Klopp's top transfer target of summer, as Benfica set €100m asking price. *Klopp huge admirer*Nunez wants to come to Liverpool*No offer yet*#LFC won't get involved in bidding war*Man U, Atletico interest*Record transfer feemirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Christopher Rankin @chrisrankinMUFC @_pauljoyce Nunez for £85m 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 i know klopp works wonders but this lad has a worse 1st touch than lukaku it’s his only weakness but in the premiership your 1st touch is a must @_pauljoyce Nunez for £85m 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 i know klopp works wonders but this lad has a worse 1st touch than lukaku it’s his only weakness but in the premiership your 1st touch is a must

12 @irish_gustavo @Chekwube_ @_pauljoyce 85 million for striker without ball control. Practically a white Lukaku @Chekwube_ @_pauljoyce 85 million for striker without ball control. Practically a white Lukaku

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Somehow, someway City will get more backlash for spending £52m on Haaland than Liverpool will for spending £90m on Darwin Nunez Somehow, someway City will get more backlash for spending £52m on Haaland than Liverpool will for spending £90m on Darwin Nunez 💀💀

Liverpool set to reject second offer from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

The 30-year-old forward, who has just a year left on his current deal at Anfield, has been one of the most reliable stars for Jurgen Klopp's side in recent years.

Mane scored 23 times across 51 appearances for the Reds across the campaign, as Liverpool won both domestic cups and finished as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

With rumours circulating that the Senegalese superstar is looking to leave English football this summer in search of a new challenge, with The Daily Mail reporting that Bayern Munich are preparing a £30 million bid.

However, the six-time European champions are looking for a fee closer to £40 million, having already rejected a bid that could have reached as high as £25 million.

GOAL @goal Sadio Mane scored a 98th-minute winner for Senegal in AFCON qualifying Sadio Mane scored a 98th-minute winner for Senegal in AFCON qualifying 🔥 https://t.co/yqaSLWuR3G

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far