"We're being scammed" "Costing more than Haaland" - Liverpool fans fume as club prepare to smash record for top target with 'excessive' £85 million price tag

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to reports that the club are set to smash their transfer record for Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez.
Paul Joyce of The Times has claimed that the Reds want to sign the Uruguayan forward, with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid also interested in Nunez. Joyce claims that Nunez is keen on a move to Anfield.
The 22-year-old has become one of the most sought-after attackers in European football following his incredible season in Portugal, in which he scored 34 times in 41 appearances across all competitions.
Nunez also netted six goals in the Champions League, including two strikes against Jurgen Klopp's side in the quarterfinals. The South American attacker is also versatile, as he can play on the left-wing as well as behind the striker.
The current Benfica forward would almost certainly be a direct replacement for Sadio Mane, who Fabrizio Romano claims is ready to sign for the Bundesliga giants.
While Liverpool fans are no doubt excited by the prospect of Nunez, supporters are concerned by the prospect of making a player who has never scored in the top-five European leagues their record purchase.
The Merseyside club's current record signing is Virgil van Dijk, which BBC Sport claims was for £75 million. Here are some of the best Twitter reaction to the rumours that the club are seeking a blockbuster transfer for Nunez this summer:
Liverpool set to reject second offer from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane
The 30-year-old forward, who has just a year left on his current deal at Anfield, has been one of the most reliable stars for Jurgen Klopp's side in recent years.
Mane scored 23 times across 51 appearances for the Reds across the campaign, as Liverpool won both domestic cups and finished as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.
With rumours circulating that the Senegalese superstar is looking to leave English football this summer in search of a new challenge, with The Daily Mail reporting that Bayern Munich are preparing a £30 million bid.
However, the six-time European champions are looking for a fee closer to £40 million, having already rejected a bid that could have reached as high as £25 million.