"We're watching an alien" "It's the end game now" - Fans lost for words as Lionel Messi produces out of the world display for Argentina

Lionel Messi produced yet another unbelievable performance that has left the football world in awe as Argentina secured their place in the FIFA World Cup final.

The iconic forward captivated fans throughout La Albiceleste's 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Tuesday, 13 December.

Messi, 35, opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a penalty after Julian Alvarez clattered into Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker had no problem converting, smashing into the top corner of Livakovic's net.

Alvarez grabbed a second in the 39th minute before Messi conjured up more brilliance in the 69th minute.

The Barcelona great strode forward on the right flank and was up against one of the best defenders of the tournament in Josko Gvardiol.

Lionel Messi twisted and turned away from the RB Leipzig man.

The Argentine advanced further down the right and then sent an inch-perfect pass to Alvarez to fire in from close range.

It was a performance that capped a memorable night for the Argentina captain.

He became the nation's top goalscorer in FIFA World Cup competition with 11 goals in 25 appearances.

The Argentine also moved level with German hero Lothar Mattheus for the highest number of appearances at the tournament (25).

Fans were left stunned by another performance that has many deeming Messi not just the greatest of all time but as an alien.

The debate between himself and longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo is over, according to some.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter:

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo Oh my word. Gvardiol has had an incredible tournament but what Messi just did to him Oh my word. Gvardiol has had an incredible tournament but what Messi just did to him 😱😱😱😱😱😱

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan We are watching an alien play football We are watching an alien play football

george @StokeyyG2 I respect Ronaldo obviously but how you can watch football and not decide Lionel Messi is the obvious GOAT is insane to me. I respect Ronaldo obviously but how you can watch football and not decide Lionel Messi is the obvious GOAT is insane to me.

Poet @poetscorneruk I can’t believe Ronaldo and Messi was an argument I can’t believe Ronaldo and Messi was an argument

I am at an absolute loss how people can have watched Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and think Ronaldo is better.



Messi is on a different stratosphere.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times The Messi radar is just the whole radar. The Messi radar is just the whole radar. https://t.co/x0K3O6Nf14

90min @90min_Football In 2014 it escaped his grasp.

It's the final trophy to add to his collection.

In 2014 it escaped his grasp.

It's the final trophy to add to his collection.

It's the endgame now for Lionel Messi.

Argentina's Lionel Messi wins record 10th FIFA World Cup man of the match award

Messi deservedly is awarded the award.

Lionel Messi was named man of the match for his incredible performance in the 3-0 win over Croatia.

It is the fourth time he has won the award in this FIFA World Cup campaign, and he joins Wesley Sneijder as the only two players to have achieved this feat.

Sneijder won four man-of-the-match awards for the Netherlands during the 2010 World Cup campaign.

It means that Messi now has the most matches played (25), most goal contributions (19), and most man of the match awards in FIFA World Cup history.

His focus will turn to Sunday, 18 December for the final, when Argentina will face either France or Morocco.

Lionel Messi will become the all-time appearance maker in the tournament's history during the final on Sunday.

It may be his last appearance at a World Cup, and there would be no better way to bow out than by lifting the trophy.

