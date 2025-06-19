"We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing" - When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed his rivalry with Lionel Messi was over

Cristiano Ronaldo once claimed that his epic rivalry with arch-rival Lionel Messi was over. The comment came shortly after Messi had followed Ronaldo out of European football, albeit to a different country.

While Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia - with Al-Nassr - in December 2022, Messi went to the US - landing at Inter Miami - in the ensuing summer after nearly two decades in European football.

The two enjoyed a direct rivalry during Ronaldo's nine-year stint with Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, when Messi was with their arch-rivals Barcelona, frequently crossing paths across competitions. Their meetings became less frequent, restricted to the UEFA Champions League, when Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Shortly after Messi's arrival in the United States for a new adventure, in September 2023, Ronaldo reminisced his rivalry with the Argentine, admitting that it was great for fans and connoisseurs of the game while it lasted (as per Record.pt via ESPN):

"The rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well. We have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world. That's the most important thing.

"He's followed his path, and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends. I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues, and we respect each other."

Two years later, Messi and Ronaldo remain with their respective clubs outside Europe, with the Portuguese closing in on 100 goals for the Knights of Najd.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared for their current clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly two of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game, having scored a staggering 938 and 865 times, respectively, for club and country.

Ronaldo's tally includes 99 strikes for Al-Nassr in 111 games across competitions. The tally includes six strikes in as many games in the Arab Club Champions Cup, a pre-season tournament, which remains the Portuguese's only silverware with his current club.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is closing in on a milestone of his own with Inter Miami, scoring a club-leading 49 times in 60 outings across competitions. He's currently in action at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

