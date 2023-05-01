"We all have the right to go out partying" - PSG superstar's wife makes bold claim when asked about infidelity among footballers

Renowned Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio has reiterated her trust in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos, claiming that she is not worried about her husband being unfaithful.

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio are one of the most celebrated couples in the world of football. The PSG star has been with the Spanish TV actress since 2012. They tied the knot in June of 2019, 11 months after getting engaged.

The couple has defined solidity in the fickle world of celebrity relationships. And according to Rubio, trust is the secret behind their ongoing success story. When asked how she manages to remain sane amid endless speculation about infidelity in footballers, Rubio replied (via Daily Sabah):

“I have nothing to manage. Obviously, we all have the right to go out partying. It's a very sensationalist subject that, obviously, I find quite funny... It's important for us to trust each other, of course.”

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio have four children together. Sergio Junior, who was born in 2014, is their oldest. A year later, their second boy, Marco, was born. Three years later, in 2018, came Alejandro. Their youngest, Máximo Adriano, was born in 2020.

Pilar Rubio hits out at those who label her only as PSG superstar Sergio Ramos’ wife

Pilar Rubio has slammed those who do not acknowledge her accomplishments and label her just as PSG ace Sergio Ramos’ wife. The 45-year-old has claimed that she has had a decorated career, which speaks for itself.

In an interview in April, she told MARCA:

“The people who label me like that ... someone who is very clueless. In the end, I have been working for 27 years. Yes, I am Ramos' wife, and he is my husband, but that's it. It doesn't mean they belittle you.

“I'm a hard worker. I've been working in this field all my life, and I'm still doing it. I haven't stopped working, and I have no intention of doing so.”

Pilar has been working as a collaborator on the Spanish show “El Hormiguero" since 2014. She has also presented renowned shows like “¡Más que baile!”, “Operación Triunfo,” “XXS”, “Todo el mundo es bueno” and her claim-to-fame, “Sé lo que hicisteis”.

