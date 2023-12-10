“We are very satisfied" - Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona are looking to sign 2 on-loan stars on a permanent deal next summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that La Blaugrana are looking to sign Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on a permanent deal.

Felix and Cancelo joined the Catalan club on loan on deadline day of the summer transfer window, with the former arriving from Atletico Madrid and the latter from Manchester City.

Both Portuguese stars have turned out to be key players for Xavi's side. Felix has been a cornerstone in attack, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 17 matches across competitions.

Cancelo, on the other hand, has been a constant presence on the right flank for Xavi's team. The 29-year-old has scored three goals and has provided two assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

Speaking of the two Portugal internationals potential long-term future at Barcelona, Joan Laporta said (via Barca Universal):

“We are very satisfied and Deco already has a strategy for when we think it is appropriate to talk to Atlético and City and stay with them."

He added:

“They are both having a great season and we are sure that they will progress more and more I hope that if Xavi puts them on tonight, they will continue to do very well.”

Both Cancelo and Felix have fallen out with coaches of their parent clubs, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone. Hence, permanent transfers to Barca could be on the cards.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta speaks about Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre

Barcelona are set to play Girona later tonight in an important La Liga clash. Two Barca players are currently on loan at Girona, Pablo Torre and Eric Garcia.

Torre, though, isn't eligible to play. There's a clause in Torre's contract that would bar him from playing against his former club. Girona also refused to pay the stipulated money that would have allowed Torre to play. Laporta said (via Barca Universal):

“Pablo Torre could play, but if Girona pays the stipulated money (€300,000 ), we also pay money for (the transfer of) Oriol Romeu.”

Laporta then wished Eric Garcia good luck and said he hoped the defender has a good outing. Laporta said:

“Eric is a professional who will try to play a good game and I hope he does because he is our player. May Eric play a good game and may Barça win.”

Barcelona are third in the league with 34 points from 15 games while Girona are second with 38 points from 15 games. The result of the match between the Catalan rivals is crucial in terms of their standing in the league table.