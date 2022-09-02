"We thank him so much for his loyalty and commitment to Arsenal" - Mikel Arteta sends emotional message to 27-year-old star who left club on deadline day

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has paid tribute to Hector Bellerin after the right-back joined his boyhood club Barcelona on a free transfer on the deadline day of the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Bellerin, who joined the Gunners in 2011 as a teenager, penned a one-year deal with Barcelona on Thursday. The 27-year-old spent eight years in the La Liga giants' famed academy before going on to make 239 appearances for the north London outfit.

Known for his blistering pace and offensive capabilities, Bellerin registered nine goals and 29 assists during his stay at the Emirates Stadium. During the 2021-22 season, he helped Real Betis achieve a fifth-place finish in La Liga and lift the Copa del Rey while on loan.

Speaking to the club's website, Arteta heaped praise on Bellerin and reminisced about their time together at Arsenal. He said:

"We today say goodbye to Hector and we thank him so much for his loyalty and commitment to Arsenal Football Club. During his 11 years with us, Hector won three FA Cups and made nearly 250 appearances – such a huge contribution to the club."

He continued:

"I'm privileged to have played in the same squad as Hector for three seasons, wearing the Arsenal shirt and sharing many great moments on and off the football pitch together. We thank you Hector and wish you and your family all the best for your return to Barcelona."

The Gunners currently have Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares to deputize at right-back in the 2022-23 season.

On the other hand, Arsenal have also permanently parted ways with Alexandre Lacazette, Bernd Leno, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Konstantinos Mavropanos this summer.

Nicolas Pepe, Nuno Tavares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Pablo Mari, Runar Alex Runarsson, and Auston Trusty have secured loan exits.

Hector Bellerin leaves farewell note for Arsenal fans after Barcelona switch

Following his departure from the Emirates stadium on deadline day, Hector Bellerin shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. He wrote:

"Hello Gunners. Feels like it was only a couple of years ago when I touched down in London for the very first time. From day one, I truly felt at home and I've said time and time again how this city has shaped me into who I am, and how much I owe it."

He added:

"It's with a lot of sadness that today I say goodbye to this club, the fans, the staff, the players and our family all together. There has been highs, so high, and lows, so low, but I've enjoyed thoroughly every single experience I've lived with you Gunners."

