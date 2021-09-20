"We all think he is Superman" - James Milner heaps praise on Liverpool superstar, warns club to be careful with him

Liverpool star James Milner has warned the Reds to use Virgil Van Dijk with caution following the Dutchman's return from the sidelines.

James Milner explained:

"The position we got into last year, we were unlucky with injuries and players having to play out of position. I think it's to help with things like that. We all think Virg is Superman and he is, 99 times out of 100. But the injury that he has come back from – and to look as good as he has done since he has come back! You know, he’s not 21."

Virgil van Dijk @VirgilvDijk Being back at Anfield and playing in front of the fans has never felt so good. Thank you for the reception you gave me. Full focus now for the new season! #YNWA Being back at Anfield and playing in front of the fans has never felt so good. Thank you for the reception you gave me. Full focus now for the new season! #YNWA https://t.co/1VMCubeWAM

"To do what he has done since he’s been back is incredible. It shows what a good player he is, what a mentality he has. But he needs to be looked after as well, no matter how angry he gets at being left out of the team. He's going to need to be looked after and that is rotation. You look at the centre-halves in the club – they are all incredible," added the Liverpool midfielder.

"I think [the win over Palace] is pleasing. We know we can play better but to make the changes we have made and get the results we have is pleasing. There is another game in midweek and that will help with getting minutes for other players too," he signed off.

Virgil van Dijk's return has boosted Liverpool performances this season

Liverpool keep up pace with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table

Chelsea and Liverpool have been the two standout teams in the Premier League so far this season. Both clubs are locked at the summit of the table with 13 points from five games, having claimed four victories and one draw each.

Also Read

They both earned impressive results over the weekend. Chelsea secured an important 3-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur while Liverpool also beat Crystal Palace by the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Manchester United have also bagged 13 points in the Premier League this season. However, the Red Devils rank below the duo courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee