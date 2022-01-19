"We can't wait for him" - Xavi admits Barcelona could reluctantly sell 24-year-old in January 

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has been reluctant to extend his contract despite holding renewal talks with the club over the last couple of weeks.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has warned that the Blaugrana will look elsewhere if that continues. According to the tactician, there are just two options on the table: either Dembele renews his contract or the club comes up with a solution.

"The situation is complex, it’s difficult," Xavi told a press conference ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Fabrizio Romano



"I don't consider sending him to stands. He says he wants to stay but then he doesn't sign". Xavi announces Ousmane Dembélé could leave Barcelona in January window: "We can't wait for Ousmane. Or renews the contract or a solution to sell him must be found immediately".

"The club has made the decision that if he does not renew we need to find a solution for him and for us. We have waited a long time.

"It's not an easy decision. We've been at this for five months now, we've been having conversations with his agent and we can’t wait any longer."

Barcelona have become desperate to tie Ousmane Dembele to a new deal at Camp Nou as the Frenchman's current contract expires this summer. It is understood the 24-year-old is open to staying but his hefty wage demand has been a stumbling block.

Xavi is a huge admirer of Dembele, with the tactician revealing he's got a significant role for the winger on multiple occasions already.

Regardless, the Spaniard maintains the club's interest should be the priority, admitting the situation is quite complicated for all concerned parties.

Barça Universal



Ousmane Dembélé has rejected Barça's contract renewal offer. He wants to leave and earn more money elsewhere. Foreign clubs have offered him a €20m signing bonus.

"Either he renews or we look for a solution. It’s a complicated situation, the player knows it, it’s not easy for anyone, for me, the player, the club but we need to stop this and find a solution.

"We want the best for the player and for us. The most important thing is the interest of the club," Xavi said.

Ousmane Dembele drawing interest from multiple clubs

The Frenchman has played 11 games for the Catalan giants so far this season

While his contract renewal saga with Barcelona drags on, Ousmane Dembele is already attracting interest from multiple clubs across Europe.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the potential destinations for the attacker.

So far this season, Dembele has made 11 appearances for Barca across all competitions, recording one goal and two assists to his name. It remains to be seen where the whole saga will lead in the coming weeks.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar