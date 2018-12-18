×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We wanted to avoid a rival like Liverpool: Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde on UCL draw

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.17K   //    18 Dec 2018, 13:26 IST

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has given his thoughts on the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw that took place on Monday.

In case you didn't know...

The fixtures for the knockout stages of the Champions League have been drawn with reigning champions Real Madrid scheduled to face Ajax and last year's finalists Liverpool set to take on German giants Bayern Munich.

An in-form Barcelona has been paired with Lyon while a confident Juventus will face La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Premier League champions Manchester City will lock horns with Schalke while their rivals Manchester United have a mammoth task ahead of them as they are set to face Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will take on Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur while Porto will go head-to-head with Roma. 

The heart of the matter

Valverde has expressed relief at not facing Europe's runners-up Liverpool but maintains that Lyon are not a side to underestimate.

According to RAC1, the manager said, "We are pleased with the Round of 16 draw. We wanted to avoid a rival like Liverpool, the current runners-up in Europe."

"Lyon will not be easy, as they have been able to compete for top spot in the group stages at Manchester City."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also quick in responding to the draw saying (via the club's official website), "Difficult. Good draw. It was clear it would be difficult [and] they are obviously a top side."

Advertisement

"For me it's nice, going to Germany. But it's just the draw. So we have now time to prepare the game, a lot of time obviously, and hopefully, we have all our players available then."

"It will be a tough one, an interesting one, and I am looking forward to it."

What's next?

With the group stage of the UCL over, Barcelona will shift focus to the domestic league where they are toppers and will look to extend their three-point lead when they play Celta Vigo this weekend.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Ernesto Valverde
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
4 Barcelona players who have improved their game under...
RELATED STORY
5 things to look out for on Matchday 2 of the Champions...
RELATED STORY
6 players who will help Lionel Messi lead Barcelona to...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why FC Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Philippe Coutinho might just prove to be a £150m bargain...
RELATED STORY
UCL Round of 16 draw: Winners, losers and major talking...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw
RELATED STORY
A motivated Lionel Messi can be a dangerous weapon for...
RELATED STORY
#UCL 18/19: The journey to Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
13 Feb MAN PSG 01:30 AM Manchester United vs PSG
13 Feb ROM POR 01:30 AM Roma vs Porto
14 Feb TOT BOR 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund
14 Feb AJA REA 01:30 AM Ajax vs Real Madrid
20 Feb OLY BAR 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Barcelona
20 Feb LIV BAY 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Bayern München
21 Feb SCH MAN 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Manchester City
21 Feb ATL JUV 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Juventus
06 Mar BOR TOT 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham
06 Mar REA AJA 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Ajax
07 Mar PSG MAN 01:30 AM PSG vs Manchester United
07 Mar POR ROM 01:30 AM Porto vs Roma
13 Mar MAN SCH 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Schalke 04
13 Mar JUV ATL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Atlético Madrid
14 Mar BAR OLY 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Olympique Lyonnais
14 Mar BAY LIV 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us