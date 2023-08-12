"We are not watching", "Who are these people" - PSG fans react as Neymar and Mbappe are left out of the starting XI

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have been left out of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s starting XI for their opening Ligue 1 game of the season against Lorient. Fans on social media are reacting to the announcement Parisian club's line-up was announced.

Both superstar forwards have been exit-linked. The Frenchman's contract situation remains in a doldrum and the club are keen on selling him in the summer despite the player not willing to move.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, has been linked with a shock return to Barcelona. Reports suggest that the player is willing to take a huge pay cut to join his former club.

Both superstars have massive fan bases and garner eyeballs as a result. Hence, their absence have made fans react in an angry manner as many claimed that they will not be watching the clash against Lorient.

One fan commented on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"No Ney..we are not watching."

Another fan claimed:

"Who are these people."

One more fan wrote:

"LOSING TO LORIENT IS GONNA HIT."

One fan made a hilarious claim:

"U guys would not win without neymar."

One fan made a season prediction, writing:

"You will finish 6th without Mbappe."

One fan is nostalgic about Lionel Messi as he wrote:

"You’re finished without Messi."

One fan asked a Kylian Mbappe question, claiming:

"Where is Mbappe? He wanted to stay for a year atleast let him play!!!"

Another fan opined:

"ABOUT TO LOSE TO LORIENT."

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for PSG. Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Milan Skriniar, and Lucas Hernandez are the four defenders. Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha, and Warren Zaire Emery start in midfield. Lee Kang-In, Goncalo Ramos, and Marco Asensio are in the attack for Luis Enrique's first official game in charge.

How many games have Kylian Mbappe and Neymar played for PSG?

Neymar joined PSG back in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. He has since made 173 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

Kylian Mbappe joined the club in the same transfer window from AS Monaco. The Frenchman has since made 260 appearances for the club, scoring 212 and setting up 98 goals. He is also the team's all-time top scorer.

Over the course of the last few seasons, Mbappe and Neymar have been PSG's leaders in the attack. However, considering both could be on the move in the summer, the club need new players to step up to help them continue their dominance in French football.