"We will help football at every level" - Florentino Perez after the inception of the European Super League 

Florentino Perez, the chairman of the newly formed European Super League, has assured fans that football will take its rightful place in the world.

The Real Madrid president is said to have been a key figure in forming the new breakaway European Super League with 11 other clubs.

Naturally, the announcement on Sunday drew a lot of criticism from fans, who felt the game had been commercialized too much for profits.

Perez released a cryptic statement hinting that the new league will have better competition, something that fans supposedly desire.

"We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world," Perez said in the statement.

"Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires," he added.

European Super League and the fans’ reaction to it

Sunday's announcement of the European Super League has left social media in a state of flux as several fans, both old and new, have spoken their minds about it.

Some of the players have even joined in to claim that football as a sport is heading towards a more financial side of things, which could be a disaster for the fans.

Football will be in the near future on a brink of complete collapse. Nobody is thinking about the bigger picture, only the financial side.



For the teams who are set to play in it, however, the European Super League is expected to bring in a lot of riches.

The thought of not having to worry about revenue streams and the risk of finishing outside the Champions League places will be a massive relief for a lot of people working behind the scenes.

However, the riches of the European Super League could create a bigger financial gap between the already rich and the more self-sustainable teams in the top divisions.

As of now, there are 15 founding members, 12 with an initial agreement, and three more who will soon join the rest.

The teams who have already confirmed their decision to join the European Super League are: AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur.