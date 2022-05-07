"We will know on Sunday" - Micah Richards makes major claim about Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former England international Micah Richards has stated that the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City could be decided this weekend.

The two sides are engaged in a thrilling title race that could go down to the wire. City lead the Premier League table with just one point over the Reds.

Richards believes City could be undone against Newcastle United on Sunday, May 8 at the Etihad Stadium.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, the 33-year-old believes that the result at the Etihad Stadium could be crucial in determining where the title will end up. Richards wrote:

"Until that ruthlessness returns in front of goal, something so clearly missing against Real, they run the risk of experiencing further nights like Wednesday. What will it mean for the Premier League? We will know on Sunday."

He added:

"The stadium will have to be alive because the players will need lifting. Producing a performance against Newcastle after defeat is significantly different to winning at Leeds following their first-leg exploits."

However, he believes a win against the Magpies will help them see through the race to the end. He wrote:

"I believe three points will see them go on to become champions and that, more than anything, would be an appropriate way to celebrate what we did in 2012. Four titles in five years would be an outstanding achievement."

Liverpool will be in action when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, May 7 at Anfield. A win would see the Reds move temporarily to the top of the table.

Manchester City welcome Newcastle United a day later. They will need an instant response to their debilitating defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, May 4.

Analyzing Liverpool and Manchester City's title run-in

Manchester City and Liverpool are the two best teams in England

Liverpool and Manchester City are inarguably the best two teams in England. A strong case can be made to consider them the best two clubs in the world at the moment. Their extraordinary displays have seen them put a clear distance between them and the rest of the competition in the Premier League.

With just four matches to go, only one point separates the two teams, with Pep Guardiola's side currently holding a narrow advantage. This means that there is little margin for error and any slip could be punished.

Manchester City have an easier run-in on paper, although the Premier League's dramatic nature means nothing is a given.

The Mancunians welcome Newcastle before taking in trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham, each of whom have little left to play for. They will then wrap up their campaign with Aston Villa's visit.

For Liverpool, top-four-chasing Tottenham represents their toughest encounter, while trips to Southampton and Aston Villa could also be tricky. In between these games, Jurgen Klopp also has the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 14 to worry about.

The UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid immediately follows Wolves' visit on the last day of the Premier League.

Edited by Aditya Singh