"We will miss him" - Fabinho heaps praises on 'special' Liverpool star leaving the club this summer

Liverpool and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has made a honest admission about outgoing teamamte Naby Keita, citing that he will be missed at the club.

The Guinean international is among a crop of first-team Liverpool stars who are expected to leave the club this summer, when their current contracts come to an end.

B/R Football @brfootball



They won it all Liverpool confirm that James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will leave the club after their contracts expire at the end of the season.They won it all Liverpool confirm that James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will leave the club after their contracts expire at the end of the season. They won it all 🏆 https://t.co/bQrKILkPFe

This was revealed via the club's official website earlier this month, and as such will bring an end to Keita's five year spell at Anfield.

Recall that the 28-year-old central midfielder secured a big-money move to Liverpool in the summer of 2018. The Reds spalshed out a transfer fee in the region of £48 million to secure Keita's services from RB Leipzig.

Despite the huge expectations on his shoulders prior to his move to Anfield in 2018, the Guinean international didn't really get to maximize his full potentials at Liverpool.

Keita struggled with injuries and fitness related issues which largely affected his form and playing time under Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, ahead of his imminent exit from the club upon the expiration of his current contract, teammate Fabinho has showered praises on the 28-year-old midfielder.

The Brazilian revealed during an interview as seen on the c'ub's official website, that Keita will be missed at the club. Fabinho stated that he and the Guinean international arrived at the club the same period and he adapated faster than he did during their first season at Anfield.

In his words,

“I remember, Naby and I arrived together at the club. I remember the pre-season – he adapted much faster than me! He was playing since the first game against West Ham, he started that game and he was playing really well.

He continued by stressing that the outgoing midfielder happens to be nice person off the putch and labeled him as 'special'.

“I always loved to play with him because we understand each other really well, and we will miss him. Out of the pitch, Naby is something really special, really funny and nice to be around.

How has Naby Keita performed for Liverpool this season?

RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Test Match

While the Reds have endured a very difficult 2022-23 football campaign, Keita happens to be among those who largely struggled to nail down regular minutes this season.

The Guinean international has been limited to just 487 minutes of football action under Klopp this season across all competitions.

Keita, has so far made a combined total of 12 appearances for the Reds thus far. Seven of those have come in the Premier League, with five coming in Cup competitions.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 84 games

◉ 62 wins

◉ 8 defeats

◎ 7 goals

◎ 5 assists



A 73.8% win rate when he did play. Naby Keïta has only played 25.8% of the Premier League minutes available since joining Liverpool in 2018.◉ 84 games◉ 62 wins◉ 8 defeats◎ 7 goals◎ 5 assistsA 73.8% win rate when he did play. Naby Keïta has only played 25.8% of the Premier League minutes available since joining Liverpool in 2018.◉ 84 games◉ 62 wins◉ 8 defeats◎ 7 goals◎ 5 assistsA 73.8% win rate when he did play. 😔 https://t.co/7R7PNerjSM

It's left to be seen as to where the 28-year-old midfielder will play next season, as he is poised to leave Liverpool as a free agent.

Poll : 0 votes