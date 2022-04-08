"We will not see the best version of Messi in Qatar" - Ex-Argentina coach makes bold claim about PSG star

Lionel Messi is expected to lead Argentina's attack when they set out to participate in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

While all eyes will be on the playmaker to perform magic for his nation once again, former Albiceleste trainer Fernando Signorini doesn't think the 34-year-old will make much difference.

According to Signorini, fans will not see the best version of Lionel Messi in Qatar. The trainer believes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's current physical level isn't good enough to make him shine in such a highly competitive tournament.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



Papu Gomez tells us



fifa.com/tournaments/me… 🗣️ "Messi makes us feel like an intimate part of his life... We want to give him the opportunity to win the World Cup."Papu Gomez tells us @Argentina will "start as favourites" at the 2022 #WorldCup and explains the origins of the 'Papu dance' 🕺 🗣️ "Messi makes us feel like an intimate part of his life... We want to give him the opportunity to win the World Cup."🇦🇷 Papu Gomez tells us @Argentina will "start as favourites" at the 2022 #WorldCup and explains the origins of the 'Papu dance' 🕺👉 fifa.com/tournaments/me… https://t.co/u5JvAbsbmf

"We are seeing an expected version of Messi," the Argentine told La Nacion, via PSG Talk.

"Without a doubt, we will not see the best version of Messi in Qatar, just as Diego did not arrive in the best version of him in 1994. In that, physical conditions are decisive, and especially in high competition."

It's been a difficult outing for Lionel Messi this season, with the Argentine struggling to make an impact since leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

So far this term, the attacker has bagged just eight goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions. It is worth noting that the attacker has scored just once in his last nine games for the French giants, forcing many to criticize his input in recent weeks.

Speaking of his poor form, Fernando Signorini claims the 34-year-old is already past his peak.

He said:

"But things happened that he himself would not have imagined. The best Messi is already veiled for obvious reasons, which have to do with chronology.

"For me, the best Messi has passed. Time does not forgive, especially in highly competitive sports."

Lionel Messi's record with Argentina in the FIFA World Cup

So far, Lionel Messi has represented Argentina in the World Cup on four separate occasions, namely in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. His record in the tournament stands at six goals and five assists in 19 games.

The attacker's best outing in the tournament came in 2014, when he led the Albiceleste into the final, which they lost to Germany. It remains to be seen if luck will finally shine on him in Qatar this year.

