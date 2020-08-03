"We will be victorious" - Real Madrid star assures fans ahead of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid defender Éder Militao reassured the Madridistas of his team's success despite the absence of captain Sergio Ramos through suspension. Ramos picked up a Red Card in the first-leg against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu and thus will be unavailable for the second leg as they aim to overturn a 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to AS, the defender said,

"Madridistas, against City we will not have our captain but I am here. I'm going to have a good match, trust me. We will be victorious".

The 22-year-old even prophesied scoring a winning header against Manchester City in the second leg,

"I can imagine it now, in the Champions League, in Manchester. The winning goal, with a header. But I wouldn't know how to celebrate it... Nothing is impossible, so I'm going to go for it"

I loved Eder Militao's responses in his interview with AS.



Really rooting hard for the guy. Imagine the scenes if he steps up and scores the winning goal (as he pictures) against City! — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) August 2, 2020

Éder Militao confident of Real Madrid's chances against Manchester City

Eder Militao will be expected to step up in the absence of Sergio Ramos

Eder Militao, who signed for Real Madrid last summer for a record fee for a defender (€50 million) is confident that he can step up in the absence of captain Sergio Ramos ahead of the second-leg against Manchester City.

Manchester City pulled off an incredible late win back in February against the 13-time winners Real Madrid. Isco opened the scoring for the hosts, but Pep Guardiola's side fought back late on to win the game via goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne.

Kevin de Bruyne was the standout player for the Citizens as they beat Real Madrid for the first time in their history. Two away goals have put Manchester City in the driving seat ahead of the return leg.

Real Madrid had to deal with a lot of criticism after the loss to Manchester City, but the mood has since changed in the Spanish capital as they usurped Barcelona to the La Liga title.

Speaking about the criticism Militao said,

"The media always have to talk about something to do with Madrid. We know what we worked on in training, and how well we were doing. We don't like to lose, we always want to keep winning, but it doesn't always happen. We knew we were on the right track"

The Brazilian also thinks that his compatriot Gabriel Jesus is the most dangerous City player, before adding, "Although they are all very good". Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero who is reportedly out for the season with an injury.