"We wouldn't have won two cups without him" - Jose Enrique heaps praise on Liverpool's unsung hero after FA Cup triumph

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has lavished praise on Japanese forward Takumi Minamino after the Reds' FA Cup final victory over Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's side claimed their first trophy of the season thanks to a penalty shootout victory over the Blues in the final of the EFL Cup in late February.

They once again triumphed in a penalty shootout against Thomas Tuchel's side to win their second trophy of the season on Saturday. A number of Liverpool stars, including the likes of Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara, were praised for their performances in the FA Cup final but Enrique opted to highlight the contribution of Takumi Minamino in both competitions.

He was an unused substitute during the EFL Cup final and was left out of the squad for the FA Cup final. He was, however, Liverpool's top goalscorer in both competitions. Minamino scored four goals in five games in the EFL Cup and scored three goals in four games in the FA Cup. Enrique has claimed the forward star has been an unsung hero this season and could leave the club this summer.

"We wouldn’t of won these two cups without him. I know he probably leave in the summer and is no playing much but when he is played is giving everything on the pitch so it was just an appreciation post for this man he deserve it," said Enrique on Twitter.

Takumi Minamino has made just 23 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side but has contributed nine goals and one assist. The Japanese forward has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield since the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto during the January transfer window.

Takumi Minamino might leave Liverpool this summer due to the incredible competition for places

Liverpool v Cardiff City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are fighting for three sports in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Mohamed Salah is seen as untouchable due to his incredible goalscoring record. Luis Diaz has been nothing short of sensational since joining the Reds during the January transfer window.

Sadio Mane has been deployed as a No.9 since Diaz's arrival. The Senegal international has scored 11 goals in 15 games in all competitions when asked to play as a striker.

Diogo Jota has enjoyed an incredible campaign, scoring 21 goals in 52 appearances but is struggling to find a place in Klopp's strongest XI. Roberto Firmino has been an incredible player for Liverpool over the years but has had to make do with a bit-part role in recent weeks.

The form and quality of Diaz, Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino has resulted in Takumi Minamino becoming a peripheral figure at Anfield. He has made just 10 Premier League appearances this season.

Minamino has proven that he has the ability to produce the goods on a regular basis on multiple occasions this season. He could therefore seek a move away from Anfield this summer to join a club where he will become regular starter.

