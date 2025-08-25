Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025

Wehen Wiesbaden will face Bayern Munich at the Brita Arena on Wednesday in the opening round of the 2025-26 DFB Pokal campaign. The home side enjoyed a winning start to their campaign in the German third tier this season but have failed to win any of their two subsequent outings and have a far greater test in the domestic cup this week.

They traded tackles with Mainz at this stage of the DFB Pokal last season and lost 3-1, holding on for a 1-1 draw in normal time before conceding twice in the second half of extra time.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have enjoyed a bright start to their season, kicking things off with a 2-1 win over Stuttgart in the German Super Cup midway through the month via goals from Harry Kane and new signing Luis Diaz. They then locked horns with RB Leipzig in their Bundesliga opener last weekend and ran out 6-0 winners, with Kane and Diaz once again finding the back of the net.

The visitors faced Ulm 1846 at this stage of the domestic cup last season, picking up a dominant 4-0 victory, and will hope to hit similar heights this week.

Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Wehen and Bayern.

The hosts have faced top-flight opposition in each of their last three DFB Pokal openers and have lost all three games.

Bayern are the record winners of the DFB Pokal, lifting the cup title on 20 different occasions, although their last cup triumph came back in the 2019-20 campaign.

Wehen are the joint-highest-scoring side in the German third tier this term with eight goals scored in three matches.

Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Wehen were beaten 4-3 by RW Essen in their most recent outing, ending a seven-game unbeaten run in competitive action. They have an even greater test ahead of them this week and will mostly look to enjoy the occasion and avoid a blowout defeat.

The Bavarians, meanwhile, are in fine form ahead of their cup opener. They are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash and will be targeting a statement win as they begin their quest to reclaim the DFB Pokal title.

Prediction: Wehen Wiesbaden 0-4 Bayern Munich

Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO

