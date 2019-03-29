×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayern Munich have finally embraced the transfer market chaos

Omer K
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
159   //    29 Mar 2019, 09:01 IST

Bayern's new club record signing, winner of the 2018 World Cup; Lucas Hernandez.
Bayern's new club record signing, winner of the 2018 World Cup; Lucas Hernandez.

27th March 2018 is a date which will signify the end of an era of low-spending resilience at one of the biggest clubs in world football. Bayern Munich, the exceptionally oiled German maschine, announce the signing of Atletico Madrid’s exceptional French defender Lucas Hernandez for £72 million, a club record fee.

"End of an era" often connotes negativity for the future, but in this instance, it can be seen more like a long overdue progression. 

The significance of this transfer is highlighted when you cross-reference the club in question, with the time of the year, the fee and the already announced signing of Lucas’s French teammate Benjamin Pavard. Bayern have always been efficient with their signings, but previously this efficiency was displayed with excellence in the art of wheeling and dealing.

Their hesitance in splashing out each season has left them chasing the Bundesliga, whilst trailing behind their European counterparts. 

“It’s the biggest investment programme FC Bayern has ever had.” — Uli Hoeneß, Bayern Munich's President

After signing Canada’s Alphonso Davies for £9 Million and Leon Goretzka for free in preparation for the 18/19 season, it appeared as though Bayern were heading on yet another bargain hunt.

However, the mortality of their incredible squad is visible now more than ever, and with Robben and Ribery leaving at the end of the season, only a tonne of money can buy Bayern happiness. For a few years, Pep Guardiola’s impressive tactical implementation, and savvy signings like Joshua Kimmich created the illusion of a bright future, papering over the cracks left by the likes of Phillip Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

But a shade of grey has lingered over Bavaria for quite some time now, and their conversion to the dark side looms large.

With summer fast approaching, good weather and Lewandowski to Madrid links are inevitable. But Bayern’s own shopping list would be the real mouth-watering sight. Leverkusen’s exceptional Kai Havertz would instantly become a household name in Germany.

Advertisement

Callum Hudson-Odoi could join the increasing number of talented Englishmen heading to the Bundesliga. Luka Jovic can be the perfect upgrade on Thomas Muller, and breaking up Frankfurt’s delightful attacking trident would be so typical of Bayern, it almost seems wrong to imagine it going any other way.

The graceful German, Kai Havertz could continue Bayern's trend of Bundesliga monopolization, but he is a must-buy for any Champions League side.
The graceful German, Kai Havertz could continue Bayern's trend of Bundesliga monopolization, but he is a must-buy for any Champions League side.

Real Madrid wanted (and got) another group of Galacticos, Paris Saint Germain & the Premier League clubs found oil, Bartomeu won the election at Barcelona, the Agnelli’s at Juventus hesitated and hesitated until a certain Portuguese tipped them over the edge...

Now, Bayern have arrived.

This is football now. We can complain about it, however, this frustration at powerhouses peacocking their riches shouldn't cloud the fact that the low spenders in the game will not budge easily. Ajax, Porto, Spurs, and Liverpool are all in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Money can create dream teams, but it can never create a lasting divide. 

"I've never seen a bag of money score a goal." - Johan Cruyff

A quote relevant now more than ever, and added as a little tribute, as this week marked three years since Johan was taken from us, a footballing God, who was seldom wrong.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 FC Bayern Munich Football Germany Football Arjen Robben Lucas Hernández Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Bundesliga Transfer News Bundesliga Teams
Omer K
CONTRIBUTOR
Wanted to play professional football, but I did not tear my ACL. Now I write about professional footballers instead...it's the same, just considerably less hassle and slightly less money. Forza Juve. X
Bayern Munich: International break review for the Bundesliga table-toppers
RELATED STORY
5 of the most vivid moments of fair play in football history
RELATED STORY
Eight facts you didn’t know about Toni Kroos
RELATED STORY
5 greatest German goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich January Transfer Window Roundup - All completed deals
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: 4 Possible Signings this Summer
RELATED STORY
Bayern Transfer News: Bayern playmaker snubs Arsenal move; £10m City youngster targetted by Bayern Munich and more - January 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich - All time combined XI
RELATED STORY
Arjen Robben: In the twilight of a glittering career at Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 27
Tomorrow HOF BAY 01:00 AM Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow BOR WOL 08:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg
Tomorrow WER MAI 08:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Mainz 05
Tomorrow FRE BAY 08:00 PM Freiburg vs Bayern München
Tomorrow FOR BOR 08:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Borussia M'gladbach
Tomorrow NUR AUG 08:00 PM Nürnberg vs Augsburg
Tomorrow RB- HER 11:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Hertha BSC
31 Mar HAN SCH 07:00 PM Hannover 96 vs Schalke 04
31 Mar EIN STU 09:30 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us