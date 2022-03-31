Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Melbourne City on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The New Zealand-based outfit thrashed Brisbane Roar by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The reigning champions edged Macarthur FC to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 15 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 11 victories against Melbourne City and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Australia Cup and ended in a victory for Wellington Phoenix. Melbourne City squandered several chances on the day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-W

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-D-W

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Clayton Lewis picked up an injury on international duty and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Reno Piscopo and Alex Rufer are carrying injuries and are unlikely to feature in this match.

Injured: Reno Piscopo, Oskar van Hattum, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City are in good form

Melbourne City

Jamie Maclaren, Marco Tilio, and Connor Metcalfe are back from international duty and will be available for selection. Scott Jamieson has recovered from his injury and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton; Nicholas Pennington, Louis Fenton, Walter Sandoval, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Jordon Hall, Curtis Good, Kerrin Stokes; Aiden O'Neill, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City are back at the top of the league table but will need to work hard to stay ahead of an in-form Western United side. The hosts have lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix will have to do with a heavily depleted squad going into this game and will need all the resources at their disposal. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-3 Melbourne City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi