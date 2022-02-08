Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Wellington Phoenix take on Melbourne Victory on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have endured a minor slump after a strong start to the season. The away side won the FFA Cup over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The New Zealand-based outfit have improved over the past month and will need to prove a point this week.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 22 out of 43 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 10 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month in the FFA Cup semi-final and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Wellington Phoenix gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-D-W

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail has made progress with his recovery but might not be able to feature in this game. Gary Hooper is injured and will also be ruled out of the match against Melbourne Victory this week.

Injured: Gary Hooper

Doubtful: Oskar van Hattum, Oliver Sail

Unavailable: None

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Chris Ikonomidis has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Matthew Spiranovic and Roderick Miranda are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matthew Spiranovic, Roderick Miranda

Unavailable: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Wellington Phoenix @WgtnPhoenixFC



Match Details:



Melbourne Victory

🏟 WIN Stadium

Wednesday February 9, 2022

7:05pm (AEDT) 9:05pm (NZT)

@skysportnz / @ParamountPlusAU



The Wellington Phoenix Men are proudly supported by



#COYN!



🖤 Our Men's Next Match is this Wednesday!Match Details:Melbourne Victory🏟 WIN StadiumWednesday February 9, 20227:05pm (AEDT) 9:05pm (NZT)The Wellington Phoenix Men are proudly supported by @GazleyMotors ŠKODA Our Men's Next Match is this Wednesday! Match Details: 🆚 Melbourne Victory 🏟 WIN Stadium📆 Wednesday February 9, 2022⏰ 7:05pm (AEDT) 9:05pm (NZT)📺 @skysportnz / @ParamountPlusAU The Wellington Phoenix Men are proudly supported by @GazleyMotors ŠKODA#COYN! 💛🖤 https://t.co/sJbRnyj93c

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Aisen Ishak, Leigh Broxham, Edmond Lupancu, Stefan Nigro; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Lleyton Brooks; Francesco Margiotta

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and are in good form at the moment. The away side has been held to a few draws in recent weeks and will need to be clinical in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix saw their FFA Cup aspirations come to a grinding halt against Melbourne Victory and will be gunning for revenge. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-2 Melbourne Victory

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi