Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The finals series of the 2019/20 A-League season kicks off tomorrow as a strong Wellington Phoenix side faces the Perth Glory in what is set to be an exciting knock-out fixture. Wellington has an excellent recent record and will look for a victory in this game.

The New Zealand-based outfit has exceeded expectations this season and managed to finish in a record third place in the A-League table. The Wellington Phoenix will look to capitalise on its best-ever finish in the A-League and make a statement with a victory against the Perth Glory tomorrow.

The Perth Glory, on the other hand, has struggled in the recent past and finished only one point ahead of Adelaide United to qualify for the playoffs. The Glory has picked up only three points in its last five games and will have to put in a much better performance against a formidable Wellington Phoenix outfit.

"Now is the exciting part" - Popa

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

The Wellington Phoenix does not have the best of records against a Perth Glory side that has a historical advantage in this fixture. Out of a total of 41 fixtures played between the two sides, the Perth-based team has won 19 games and Wellington has managed 15 victories.

Perth Glory managed to 2-1 and 4-2 victories against the Wellington Phoenix in the A-League regular season and seems to have an edge over its opponent in spite of its dismal late-season form. The Wellington Phoenix may be the in-form team at the moment but will have to overcome a significant mental block to defeat the Perth Glory.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-D-W

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Team News

Weelington Phoenix is missing a few important players

Wellington Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix will have to do without star striker Gary Hooper in tomorrow's playoff. The forward scored a brace in this fixture earlier this year and his absence may hurt the home side. Tim Payne is injured and is also unavailable for this game.

Injured: Gary Hooper, Tim Payne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory has endured a difficult few weeks

Perth Glory

The Perth Glory will be bolstered by the return of Osama Malik and Alexander Grant. Both players were ruled out with injuries towards the end of the A-League season and will be available for this fixture. Nicholas D'Agostino has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Nicholas D'Agostino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix XI (4-4-2): Stefan Marinovic; Liberato Cacace, Te-Hudson Wihongi, Steven Taylor, Callan Elliot; Reno Piscopo, Matti Steinmann, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila; Jaushua Sotirio, David Ball

Perth Glory Predicted XI (5-3-2): Liam Reddy; James Meredith, Alexander Grant, Osama Malik, Jacob Tratt, Dane Ingham; Jake Brimmer, Juande, Neil Kilkenny; Bruno Fornaroli, Kristian Popovic

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Prediction

The Wellington Phoenix has the upper hand in this game and is the favourite going into this fixture. The Phoenix does not have the best of records against the Perth Glory, however, and Wellington's stars will have to put their past failures behind them to overcome their opponents tomorrow.

The Perth Glory does have a potent attacking combination and the likes of Neil Kilkenny and Kristian Popovic will have to score early goals to put pressure on the New Zealand-based team. The Wellington Phoenix has a well-balanced side and can potentially reach the A-League semi-finals for the first time in its history tomorrow.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Perth Glory

