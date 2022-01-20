Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Western United take on Wellington Phoenix on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up in this match.

Wellington Phoenix are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The home side edged Melbourne City to an FFA Cup victory last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Western United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Melbourne Victory last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have an excellent record against Western United and have won five out of seven matches played between the two sides. Western United have managed only one victory against Wellington Phoenix and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the FFA Cup last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Western United were not at their best on the day and will need to prove a point this week.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-W

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail is unavailable for selection and will not be included in the squad this week. Oskar van Hattum is also carrying a knock and might not play a part against Western United.

Injured: Oliver Sail

Doubtful: Oskar van Hattum

Unavailable: None

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Rene Krhin is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Doubtful: Rene Krhin

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Tomoki Imai, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Prediction

Wellington Phoenix pulled off a stunning result in the FFA Cup this month and will look to build a positive streak in the league. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Western United have been impressive so far this season and will look to achieve an impressive finish in the A-League standings. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Western United

