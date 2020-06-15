Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich will look to record a victory and seal the Bundesliga title when they take on Werder Bremen.

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller are set to return for Bayern Munich, who are inching closer to their eighth successive Bundesliga crown.

Bayern Munich could seal the Bundesliga title with a victory against Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich travel to the Weserstadion to take on Werder Bremen on matchday 32 of the Bundesliga. The Bavarian giants can mathematically seal the league title with a victory and will look to do so in style, as they take on relegation strugglers Bremen.

Hansi Flick's side have been unstoppable in recent weeks and have won all their games since the restart, including a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach in the weekend.

On the other hand, Florian Kohfeldt's side moved level on points with Fortuna Dusseldorf, as they recorded a morale-boosting 5-1 victory over fellow relegation strugglers Paderborn in their previous league encounter.

Bayern Munich will be Bundesliga champions if they beat Werder Bremen on Tuesday 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vbHP32Timm — Goal (@goal) June 13, 2020

Bayern Munich are inching closer to securing their eight successive Bundesliga crown and have also impressed in the DFB-Pokal as well as the Champions League since Hansi Flick's appointment.

The two sides have experienced contrasting fortunes this season but the game promises to be an exciting one, as both teams secured victories in the weekend.

Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have beaten Werder Bremen in their last 18 league encounters and have not lost to Die Werderaner in over a decade. In the reverse fixture, Bremen took an early lead but the Bavarian giants bounced back in stunning style to record a 6-1 victory.

Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho scored a hattrick and recorded two assists in the reverse fixture. However, the Brazilian will be unavailable due to injury when the two sides meet later this week.

Werder Bremen form guide: W-D-W-L-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich Team News

Milot Rashica will look to break his goalscoring duck for Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen

Milot Rashica is expected to lead the line despite his penalty miss in their previous league encounter. The Kosovan striker scored the opening goal in the reverse fixture but has failed to find the back of the net since his early strike at the Allianz Arena in December.

Kohfeldt is unlikely to make too many changes to the team that beat Paderborn in the weekend, as he aims to steer Werder clear of the relegation zone. Leonardo Bittencourt, however, could be drafted into the starting XI in place of Yuya Osako.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Claudio Pizzaro

Suspensions: None

Robert Lewandowski has spearheaded Bayern Munich's title charge this season

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be boosted by the return of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, who were both suspended for the victory against Gladbach. Alphonso Davies was rested in the weekend but the Canadian speedster is expected to return to the starting XI in place of Lucas Hernandez, who deputized at left-back.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Niklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso and Thiago have been ruled out but Bayern Munich have a strong squad capable of coping without the injured quartet.

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho, Niklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso, Thiago

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Giri Pavlenka; Milos Veljkovic, Kevin Vogt, Niklas Moisander; Gebre Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Davy Klaassen, Ludwig Augustinsson; Josh Sargent; Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman

Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich Prediction

Werder Bremen are coming on the back of a 5-1 victory, but Bayern Munich have been too hot to handle since the restart and should record a comfortable victory.

FC Bayern celebrate 10 Bundesliga wins in a row for the first time since 2017-18 (under Jupp Heynckes) [Opta] pic.twitter.com/BoCWvU8P8f — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 13, 2020

The Bavarian giants will be raring to go, as a victory would mathematically seal their eighth successive Bundesliga crown. Expect the away side to record a victory, with Lewandowski on the scoresheet on his return.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 0-3 Bayern Munich