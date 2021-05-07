Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Werder Bremen will welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Weser Stadium on Saturday in the latest round of Bundesliga matches.

Werder Bremen are locked in a relegation battle, having mustered just 30 points after playing 31 games. They have lost seven successive Bundesliga fixtures.

They succumbed to a 3-1 away loss to Hertha Berlin in their most recent league encounter, leaving them in a precarious position.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are sixth in the Bundesliga. They have amassed 50 points from 31 matches, and have enjoyed mixed form lately. They won their last Bundesliga game comfortably, defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 at home.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen have played 49 games against each other. Die Werderaner have won 18 matches, while Die Werkself have prevailed in 17 encounters. A total of 14 matches ended in draws.

In the last league game between the two teams, Patrick Schick's 70th-minute goal canceled out an Omer Toprak first-half strike. The match ended 1-1 on the night, allowing Bremen to leave the BayArena with a point.

Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-L-L

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-L-W

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Werder Bremen

Nick Woltemade is out with a ruptured lateral collateral ligament. Milot Rashica will not be able to feature because of an adductor problem, while Marco Friedl will miss out because of a pelvis contusion.

Luca Plogmann was not available for selection following a patella rupture. Omer Toprak is out with a calf issue.

Injured: Nick Woltemade, Milot Rashica, Luca Plogmann, Omer Toprak and Marco Friedl

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marco and Manuel working hard on their recovery! 💪#werder #svwb04 pic.twitter.com/2RmPCBokeh — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) May 6, 2021

Bayer Leverkusen

Paulinho has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture. Santiago Arias has a fibula fracture while Lucas Alario is out with a hamstring problem. Both Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Julian Baumgartlinger have been ruled out with cruciate ligament injuries.

Jonathan Tah and Marcel Johnen are suspended for the clash against Werder Bremen. Charles Aranguiz (Achilles tendon) and Lars Bender (knee) are doubtful for the game.

Injured: Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Lucas Alario, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Julian Baumgartlinger

Doubtful: Charles Aranguiz and Lars Bender

Suspended: Jonathan Tah and Marcel Johnen

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XIs

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jiri Pavlenka; Theodor Gebre Selassie, Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Moisander, Ludwig Augustinsson; Kevin Mohwald, Christian Gross, Maximilian Eggestein; Josh Sargent, Davie Selke, Leonardo Bittencourt

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jonathan Tah, Aleksander Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven; Exequeil Palacios, Kerem Demirbay; Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Leon Bailey; Patrick Schick

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen will be the clear favorites going into this clash. Hannes Wolf's team are better than Bremen in every department, and fans can expect them to win this fixture with ease.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen