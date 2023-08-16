Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Bundesliga kicks off with a round of games this week as Werder Bremen lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Weserstadion on Friday.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Preview

Werder Bremen finished in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Viktoria Koln in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, claimed the Bundesliga title yet again last season but have flattered to deceive in recent months. The Bavarian side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup this week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 37 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 10 victories.

Bayern Munich have suffered a total of 26 defeats against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - they have a higher tally of losses only against Borussia Monchengladbach in the competition.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 31 matches against Werder Bremen in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 5-2 margin in 2008.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their opening Bundesliga game of the season in their last 21 campaigns, with their previous such defeat coming in 2001.

Werder Bremen are winless in their last eight opening games of the season in the Bundesliga, with their previous such victory coming in 2013.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have a terrific squad at their disposal but have largely failed to justify their potential in recent months. The Bavarian giants have signed Harry Kane this summer and could hand the striker his Bundesliga debut this week.

Werder Bremen have been inconsistent over the past year and will be up against a formidable opponent in their first league game of the season. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes