Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Schalke 04 last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their best so far this season. The Bavarian giants eased past Hertha Berlin by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 36 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's nine victories.

After a winless run of four games in all competitions, Bayern Munich managed to arrest their slump with a crucial 2-0 victory against Hertha Berlin last week.

Bayern Munich have been the most prolific team in the Bundesliga this season and have scored a total of 81 goals in their 30 games in the competition so far.

Bayern Munich have won five of their last six matches against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga but have managed to keep a clean sheet in only one of these matches.

Werder Bremen have conceded at least one goal in each of their last eight matches in the Bundesliga, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 3-0 victory against VfL Bochum.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season and will need to step up to take a lead in the title race. With Borussia Dortmund hot on their heels, the Bavarians cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Werder Bremen have struggled in recent weeks and face a formidable test in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes

