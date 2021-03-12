Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday as Hansi Flick's men look to consolidate their lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich are currently two points clear at the top of the league. Flick knows that his side cannot afford to slip up at this crucial point in the season, but will be confident his team can come away with three points.

The Bavarians have won three games on the trot and will aim to extend their winning streak against Bremen on Saturday.

Werder Bremen are also on a run of good form. Florian Kohfeldt's side have only lost three of their last 14 games across all competitions and are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak.

Bremen are currently 12th in the Bundesliga, with a win on Saturday potentially taking them into the top half of the table, depending on other results.

This will by no means be a straightforward fixture for Flick's side, but Bayern Munich will need to come away from Werder Bremen with all three points.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between the two teams does not make for good reading for Werder Bremen. Bayern Munich have not lost to Bremen since 2008.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Florian Kohfeldt's men picked up their first point against Bayern Munich since 2010, as the clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

Werder Bremen Form Guide: D-L-W-D-W

Bayern Munich FOrm Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Team News

David Alaba is a doubt for Saturday's game

Werder Bremen

Florian Kohfeldt will be without key defender Marco Friedl through suspension for the game on Saturday.

Niclas Fullkrug will also be out of the game after picking up a foot injury against Arminia Bielefeld in midweek.

Injured: Niclas Gullkrug

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marco Friedl

Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick will be sweating on the fitness of David Alaba after the defender picked up a knock against Borussia Dortmund last week. He will, however, welcome back Benjamin Pavard, as the Frenchman has recovered from COVID-19.

Corentin Tolisso and Douglas Costa are still sidelined with injuries and will be out for an extended period of time.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Costa

Doubtful: David Alaba

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jiri Pavlenka; Christian Gross, Omer Toprak, Milos Veljkovic; Ludwig Augustinsson, Leonardo Bittencourt, Maximilian Eggestein, Theodor Gebre Selassie; Milot Rashica, Romano Schmid; Josh Sargent

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Werder Bremen have shown that they can be a tough side to break down. However, Bayern Munich should have enough firepower to come away with the win.

We predict a hard-fought victory for Hansi Flick's men.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich